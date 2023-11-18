Pitch perfect this year for team India

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

Team India’s exceptional run in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup reached a new high as they clinched their tenth consecutive win in the tournament. In the gripping semi-final against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on October 15, Mohammed Shami’s bowling was a highlight, as he became the first to achieve four five-wicket hauls in World Cup history. Virat Kohli’s batting prowess was on full display as he notched up his 50th ODI century, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most hundreds in ODIs.

As the final looms, anticipation is mounting for India’s clash with Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fans, from the die-hard to the casual, are united in their hope for India to secure its third World Cup victory.

Cricketer K Goutham, who plays for Karnataka and has previously represented India on the international stage, believes the final will be a ‘cracker of a match’. “They’ve played really well, not just as a team, but also as individuals. They’ve been strong across all aspects of the game as well,” he says assessing the team’s performance so far. Going into the final, Goutham believes the team needs to put out their best performance yet and not get complacent. “I think we have waited nearly 20 years for this moment. It was in 2003 when India lost against Australia in the final and we now have a chance for payback,” he adds.

Similarly, filmmaker-thespian Abhishek Iyengar draws a contrast between the 2007 World Cup when the current coach Rahul Dravid captained the team and faced defeat. “I am excited for the coach Rahul Dravid! He was bogged down in 2007 as the captain; but in 2023 he has returned like a phoenix. It’s like a script from the film Chak De!” Iyengar shares. He hopes that the team’s form continues on Sunday, but concedes that it won’t be an easy feat. “I am expecting a little nervous start and mostly a nail biter, Australia won’t let off easily,” he adds.

Meanwhile, veteran rally driver Chetan Shivram is optimistic about Team India’s chances. “The Final is obviously gonna be the most difficult, stressful match of the entire tournament, especially when you are going up against an excellent team like Australia. So I’m hoping the boys keep their calm and do what they do best,” says Shivram.

Sharing the optimism, Violinist Aneesh Vidyashankar believes the World Cup is firmly within Team India’s grasp given the high bar for performance that they have set so far this season. “Winning every single match they have played is no simple feat. Even though Australia is a formidable opponent, I think the team would do well to continue what they have done so far, instead of changing any tactics. Even in the last match against New Zealand, the pressure was enormous and there were moments when it seemed like India was on the backfoot. But ultimately they managed to pull off the win,” he remarks.

