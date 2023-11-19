Focus Ahmedabad as India-Australia make final pitch for glory

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gandhi Ashram, as one can imagine, is a popular destination in Ahmedabad. Outside of it, the Sabarmati Riverfront sees people of all demographics milling about, especially in the night. If it’s neither, the taste buds take over as the city hosts some of the biggest vegetarian thalis in service. It’s so popular that Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and the support staff paid a visit to one such restaurant on Friday night.

However, Gate 1 of the Narendra Modi Stadium has dwarfed all of the above-mentioned places in terms of the hottest destination in town. Scenes outside it on Saturday morning were akin to college students and lovers chilling next to Gateway of India on a holiday. With one day to go for the World Cup final, locals and tourists (English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil were just some of the Indian languages doing the rounds), were lapping up the main entrance.

Demand for tickets has gone through the roof. On one reselling website, each ticket was being sold for Rs 8.32 lakh (enough for a downpayment on a 2bhk in these parts). “It is very special for us that a final is being held here,” said Rishabh Shah, one among many outside Gate 1. “There was a time when there was no Stadium here due to renovation work.”

Now, the Stadium is a pride of place for many. It has hosted a political rally. It has hosted an IPL final. It has hosted a pink-ball Test. It has hosted an entire T20I series. A World Cup final, though, exists in a bubble of its own. One only needed to listen to Pat Cummins, on the eve of the final between India and Australia, to understand that. “In terms of pinnacle, I think it’s right up there,” he said on Saturday. “It’s got the longest history. You only get a shot at it every four years. Even if you have a long career, you might only play in two of these events. 2015 is still a career highlight for me. If we win, we might pip it.”

That was a sentiment shared by Rohit Sharma before the tournament even began. “We want to win the World Cup,” he had said. “It’s the biggest prize that you can have in your career.” Speaking about the city, it’s hard to go two streets without being reminded of Sunday. Over the last few days, an Indian Air Force team have redecorated the skies as they continue their dress rehearsal ahead of their programme immediately after the toss.

On Saturday evening, even as the slight nip in the air returns, people milling outside Gate 1 remain at it. They are politely asking for tickets. Others want that golden hour photograph with the Stadium in the backdrop.

On Sunday morning, a sizable number, most of whom wearing India Blue, will walk through the turnstiles situated inside Gate 1. And the slow inexorable chants will accompany them. “Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega”.

ROLE CLARITY THE BIG GAMECHANGER

“Role clarity has played an important role. Whether we perform or not is another thing but as long as all the boys are playing, if it becomes clear, then the work becomes a bit easier. We put a lot of effort into playing with a clear mindset, identifying clear roles,” said Rohit Sharma

