World Cup: Cricket unites the warring politicians in Kerala

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ICC World Cup Cricket 2023 has a huge fan following among the politicians in Kerala. On the eve of the final between India and Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup, leaders cutting across political affiliations are keenly awaiting to see India lifting the cup on Sunday.

When cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country, politicians from the state are also looking forward to an exciting match from Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world.

The majority of the leaders have party programmes scheduled for Sunday including LDF Government’s Nava Kerala Sadassu which was kicked off from Neeleswaram on Saturday evening. But still, they would catch up with at least the second half of the cricket match.

LDF convener and former sports minister EP Jayarajan has always rooted for the Brazilian soccer team. While rooting for the Indian cricket team, Jayarajan told TNIE that Australia is also a formidable team.

“Due to a busy party schedule, I have been unable to catch up with the ICC Cricket World Cup like old times. But still, I try to catch up with the updates through television and newspaper reports. I am confident that India would emerge victorious on Sunday night," said Jayarajan from Kasaragod.

Another avid sports buff, CPM Politburo leader MA Baby who is currently in New Delhi is elated about the current form of the Indian cricket team's 10 wins on the trot. He exuded confidence that Rohit Sharma who is heading the pack will get ample support from his team, especially Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami who are on a song.

“Indian cricket team is in excellent form. I wish to compare the Aussies cricket team with that of the German soccer team as they perform well in all departments of the game like a well-oiled machine”, Baby told TNIE.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran too is a cricket enthusiast. Sudhakaran compares him with Mohammed Shami as he says both of them are “fighters”.

“I have always been a fan of the master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar. He has got a good successor in the form of Virat Kohli. But the true hero in this World Cup has been Shami as he rose from the ashes like a Phoenix. I am confident of the Indian cricket team lifting the trophy," Sudhakaran told TNIE.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is hoping to catch up with the final while on the road as he is in Kasaragod to inaugurate the convention of the INTUC.

“Despite not being able to watch the ball-by-ball of the previous matches, I have been keeping a tab on the developments. I feel that the luck is in favour of the Indian cricket team”, Chennithala told TNIE.

BJP national secretary Anil Antony told TNIE that it’s hard for everyone to not say India won’t be the favourite this year. He says with a word of caution that Australia is always dangerous in the biggest of stages.

“Five-time world champions - with that indomitable Aussie fighting spirit. Since the day I started watching cricket, they were always the team to beat. It would be a great game of cricket for all the sports lovers - but I see Rohit Sharma’s side winning on Sunday, going undefeated and comprehensively beating most of our opponents, cementing this team’s place as one of the greatest ODI teams to ever play the sport," said Anil.

