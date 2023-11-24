The legacy of two Rs  

Swaroop Swaminathan By

CHENNAI: DURING Rohit Sharma’s pre-match press conference on the eve of the final, the skipper got intimate about the brand of cricket the team was playing under him. Creating a ‘brand (of cricket) is important’, he had said. “If you have decided something, we have to go and implement that. I thought the guys have implemented that... you can see with the scores...

“I am pleased with the messaging that myself and (coach) Rahul (Dravid) have given to the boys and the boys have responded to that pretty well.” Ultimately, that’s the legacy that this regime will leave behind for the next combination, if, as expected, Dravid doesn’t renew his contract (it expired after the World Cup). A clear role clarity with a well-defined ideology.

“Without worrying about their place in the team, without worrying about the scores they get and without worrying about what happens outside... this is the most important part,” Rohit continued. “The environment that we have created is a very special one and we want to maintain that environment as long as possible and not get fazed by what happens outside or what people of if the score doesn’t come from individuals.”

A couple of examples. Suryakumar Yadav was backed in the second biggest format despite the clamour for names like Sanju Samson. Shreyas Iyer, feeling the pinch, was backed as the No. 4, rather than going for somebody like Ishan Kishan in the middle-order. Identifying Gill as the natural successor at the top. India’s 50-overs reset did have its problems but it’s now in a better place because players have been allowed to play with freedom without thinking about the cost of a failure while pursuing a particular method.

Now, it’s true that out of more than 25 players who have debuted across all three formats since the duo were appointed to their respective posts in November 2021, only one, Gill, is sure of a place when fit irrespective of the format. So, in that sense, they haven’t really overseen a transition (that’s probably going to be the job of the next coach) but that’s kind of missing the point. When Rohit and Rahul came on immediately after the T20 World Cup in the desert, the needs were different.

They tinkered with the line-up, pricked and prodded with a new methodology in white-ball cricket (for a period of time, even Virat Kohli was taken in with ‘go-big-or-go-home practice that Rohit has assumed) before getting the necessary but in. Out of the 15 biggest innings totals set in international 50-over cricket since the beginning of 2022, India have posted the six highest totals.

After being accused of being a one-trick pony for years, they have put in place the building blocks necessary. They may not have delivered the World Cup but they have shown India that they are equipped to play this way. “We had a clear message and they were ready to accept it,” Rohit had said after he took charge in 2021. “If the messages are clear from the captain and the coach, individuals will try and do that. For that, they need freedom and clarity which is what we are trying to do. We are trying to give them as much freedom as possible.”

The freedom and role clarity were mentioned by multiple players and support staff right through the World Cup. KL Rahul spoke eloquently about it. Mohammed Siraj touched on the subject. Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey addressed it... you get the drift.

Going forward, Indian cricket is all set to embrace a modern approach with multiple leadership groups across formats. It’s expected that Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the next ICC event (T20 World Cup next year). Rohit, though, may retain control of the Test team at least for the immediate future.

