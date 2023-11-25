Thiruvananthapuram: Indian and Australian cricket teams arrive for second T20 match

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian and Australian cricket teams for the T20 match, to be held at the Greenfield Stadium Thiruvananthapuram, arrived at the state capital. Both teams will hold practice sessions on Saturday.

To be held on Sunday, it’s the second match in the series.

The Indian team is expected to keep the same lineup from the first T20 match held in Visakhapatnam. Preparations for the match are going on. The third march in the T20 series is scheduled at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 28.

