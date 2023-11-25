Home Sport Cricket

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian and Australian cricket teams arrive for second T20 match

To be held on Sunday, it’s the second match in the series.

Published: 25th November 2023 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Surya Kumar Yadav, the captain of T20 Indian cricket team, arrives at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Friday ahead of the match against Australia on Sunday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian and Australian cricket teams for the T20 match, to be held at the Greenfield Stadium Thiruvananthapuram, arrived at the state capital. Both teams will hold practice sessions on Saturday.

The Indian team is expected to keep the same lineup from the first T20 match held in Visakhapatnam. Preparations for the match are going on. The third march in the T20 series is scheduled at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 28.

TAGS
T20 match India Australia

