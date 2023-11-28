Home Sport Cricket

Glenn Maxwell's hundred carries Australia to five-wicket win over India

Skipper Matthew Wade remained not out on a crucial 28 off 16 balls. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for India.

Published: 28th November 2023 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell plays a shot during the 3rd T20 cricket match between India and Australia, at the ACA (Assam Cricket Association) Stadium in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Glenn Maxwell's fiery unbeaten hundred carried Australia to a five-wicket win over India in the third T20I here on Tuesday.

With this win, Australia managed to cut India's series lead to 2-1 in the five-match rubber.

Maxwell made 104 off 48 balls (8x4, 8x6) as the Aussies went past India's 222 for 3 in the last ball of the match.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden international hundred was the cornerstone of India's big total.

Gaikwad made a rollicking unbeaten 123 off 57 balls.

Brief scores: India: 222 for 3 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 123 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 39, Tilak Varma 31 not out; Jason Behrendorff 1/12) lost to Australia: 225 for 5 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 104 not out, Matthew Wade 28 not out, Ravi Bishnoi 2/32) by 5 wickets.

