BCCI extends contracts of Rahul Dravid and his support staff

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Wednesday extended the contracts of Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff following the side's runners-up finish in the ODI World Cup.

India lost to Australia in the summit showdown at Ahmedabad on November 19 after an excellent run of 10 successive wins in the premier tournament.

The PTI had on Tuesday reported that Dravid's contract would be renewed with the BCCI looking for continuity in the set-up helmed by the legendary cricketer over the last two years.

Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup in 2021, getting appointed for a two-year term which ended with the ODI World Cup.

Under Dravid, India also finished runners-up in the last World Test Championship, losing to Australia in the final.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India announces the extension of contracts for head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India (senior men)," the sport's apex body said in a statement.

The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded World Cup and unanimously agreed to further the tenure, it added.

"The Board acknowledges Dravid's instrumental role in moulding the Indian team and commends his exceptional professionalism."

