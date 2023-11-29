Jaiswal, Rinku moving to next level

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the needle has moved with respect to India’s 50-over approach, its T20s is still a work in progress. Previous regimes have tended to view it as a shortened ODI and its reflected in some heavy defeats at global events. After Rohit Sharma took over as skipper, he vowed to change the playing style. While his clarion call has resulted in a clear transformation in 50-over cricket, Rohit hasn’t had the same degree of success in the shortest format. In his first years of T20Is, he struck at 139.4 at an average of 32.4. Since he was elevated as skipper, he has been striking at 137.9 while averaging 27.1. Middling numbers.

There is a school of thought that Rohit may step aside from this format. One player who will be a more than handy replacement is Yashasvi Jaiswal. Even if Rohit is going to be an option till the World Cup next year, Jaiswal’s name should be pencilled in as one of the two openers. Among openers, the southpaw is the leading light in that he looks to take the game on from the very first ball.

One look at his metrics and you can see why. His strike rate (170.49) and balls faced per fours or sixes (3.45) while averaging in excess of 30 is something Indian cricket hasn’t had for a long time. He marries intent with execution and that’s why he’s so successful. “His work ethic is second to none, it’s a boring answer but it’s also the truth,” is how a person who has worked closely with the 21-year-old explained his methods. “He’s a gym rat, all he wants is to keep batting.

He may be a slight guy but he is focused on packing some strength into those forearms. That’s where he gets his power from.” He may have failed in the third T20I against Australia on Tuesday — he came dancing down the track but nicked through to the keeper — but the team management should be pleased with what they have seen thus far. He doesn’t put a value on his wicket so the onus is on taking the game on.

This much has been evident even while watching his games for Rajasthan Royals. With Jos Buttler playing in a different role, Jaiswal is the one who has taken advantage of the field restriction. That he is a left-hander also helps his cause immensely.

Another left-hander who should be a shoo-in in any full-strength squad is Rinku Singh. He didn’t get a chance to bat on Tuesday but he has already showed what he can do at the back-end of an innings. His nine-ball 31 at Thiruvananthapuram caught the eye of skipper Suryakumar Yadav. In the first game, he maintained his calm to guide India home. “When I saw Rinku come in to bat in the last game, the composure he showed was brilliant,” Surya said of that innings. “It reminded me of someone (MS Dhoni). Everyone knows the answer.”

Tuesday’s accolades, though, was reserved for Ruturaj Gaikwad, one among many who’s trying to rubber-stamp a place in the top-order. His unbeaten 57-ball 123 was laced with 20 hits to the fence, but it was not enough as Glenn Maxwell’s 104 not out took Australia across the line.

Brief scores: India 222/3 in 20 ovs (Gaikwad 123 n.o, Suryakumar 39, Tilak 31 n.o) lost to Australia 225/5 in 20 ovs (Maxwell 104 n.o, Head 35; Bishnoi 2/32).

