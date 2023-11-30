Home Sport Cricket

Suryakumar to lead T20I side, KL Rahul to captain in ODIs in South Africa

The BCCI selection committee, which met here on Thursday, also decided to make pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as Rohit Sharma's deputy in the two-Test series beginning on December 26 in Centurion.

Published: 30th November 2023 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav (File photo| AFP)

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining the Indian team in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, will continue in the role in the shortest format during the three-match series against South Africa beginning on December 10 in Durban, while KL Rahul will be the skipper for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

The BCCI selection committee, which met here on Thursday, also decided to make pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as Rohit Sharma's deputy in the two-Test series beginning on December 26 in Centurion.

Rahul will keep wickets in the Test series.

Both Rohit and Virat Kohli requested the Indian cricket board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour.

B Sai Sudharshan and Rinku Singh have received maiden call-ups in the Indian ODI squad.

The selection committee meeting was held in the presence of head coach Rahul Dravid.

The three-match T20I series will begin on December 10, which will be followed by three ODIs starting December 17 in Johannesburg.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryakumar T20I Australia South Africa KL Rahul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp