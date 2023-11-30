Uganda cricket on the cusp of making history

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the 33-run win against Kenya in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier on Wednesday, Uganda are a step closer to sealing their spot for the global event in USA and West Indies next year.

Having won three of their four matches already, Uganda needed a win against Kenya to keep the dream alive. And there was only one spot open with Namibia already securing theirs. Uganda did what was required.

They posted 162/5 in 20 overs, with opener Simon Ssesazi scoring 60 runs from 50 balls to keep the innings steady. The fireworks at the end was provided by Dinesh Nakrani who smashed a quickfire 40 from 23 balls. With the ball, Bilal Hassan took four for 39 as Uganda restricted Kenya to 129 all out.

With the victory, they have eight points in five games to be second on the table. All they need to ensure their qualification for the T20 World Cup on Thursday is to beat Rwanda — a team they have not lost to in each of their last 16 encounters — in the final league game.

Rooting against them would be Zimbabwe, who beat Nigeria to keep their hopes alive. Skipper Sikandar Raza took two wickets before hitting a 37-ball 65 to take his team home in a 111-run chase. With six points, Zimbabwe are placed third in table, but have a NRR of 2.322, which is much higher than that of Uganda (0.759). For them to qualify, they have to beat Kenya and hope that Uganda loses to Rwanda. If it does not happen, Zimbabwe will miss the T20 World Cup.

They also missed the ticket to the recently concluded ODI World Cup in the qualifiers this year. For Uganda, it would be an historic achievement for it will be their first ever appearance in a ICC World Cup.

Brief scores: Uganda 162/5 in 20 ovs (Simon 60, Dinesh 40 n.o) bt Kenya 129 all out in 19 ovs (Collins 34; Bilal Hassan 4/39); Nigeria 110/8 (Ridwan 24; Raza 2/13) lost to Zimbabwe 111/4 in 14 ovs (Raza 65; Asia 2/18); Tanzania 153/8 in 20 ovs (Salum Jumbe 76 n.o) bt Rwanda 102/7 in 20 ovs (Martin Akayezu 37 n.o; Mohammed Issa 2/9).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: With the 33-run win against Kenya in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier on Wednesday, Uganda are a step closer to sealing their spot for the global event in USA and West Indies next year. Having won three of their four matches already, Uganda needed a win against Kenya to keep the dream alive. And there was only one spot open with Namibia already securing theirs. Uganda did what was required. They posted 162/5 in 20 overs, with opener Simon Ssesazi scoring 60 runs from 50 balls to keep the innings steady. The fireworks at the end was provided by Dinesh Nakrani who smashed a quickfire 40 from 23 balls. With the ball, Bilal Hassan took four for 39 as Uganda restricted Kenya to 129 all out.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With the victory, they have eight points in five games to be second on the table. All they need to ensure their qualification for the T20 World Cup on Thursday is to beat Rwanda — a team they have not lost to in each of their last 16 encounters — in the final league game. Rooting against them would be Zimbabwe, who beat Nigeria to keep their hopes alive. Skipper Sikandar Raza took two wickets before hitting a 37-ball 65 to take his team home in a 111-run chase. With six points, Zimbabwe are placed third in table, but have a NRR of 2.322, which is much higher than that of Uganda (0.759). For them to qualify, they have to beat Kenya and hope that Uganda loses to Rwanda. If it does not happen, Zimbabwe will miss the T20 World Cup. They also missed the ticket to the recently concluded ODI World Cup in the qualifiers this year. For Uganda, it would be an historic achievement for it will be their first ever appearance in a ICC World Cup. Brief scores: Uganda 162/5 in 20 ovs (Simon 60, Dinesh 40 n.o) bt Kenya 129 all out in 19 ovs (Collins 34; Bilal Hassan 4/39); Nigeria 110/8 (Ridwan 24; Raza 2/13) lost to Zimbabwe 111/4 in 14 ovs (Raza 65; Asia 2/18); Tanzania 153/8 in 20 ovs (Salum Jumbe 76 n.o) bt Rwanda 102/7 in 20 ovs (Martin Akayezu 37 n.o; Mohammed Issa 2/9). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp