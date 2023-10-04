2023 World Cup: All you need to know about the Indian team

Kalyani Mangale By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup gets underway in Ahmedabad on October 5. The New Indian Express takes a look at the 15-member squad, all you need to know about the players, their strengths and drawbacks, what the upcoming tournament means to them and much more.

Team India:

Rohit Sharma (Captain)in Ahmedabad

Age: 36y

Role: Opener

Caps: 251

Runs/Wickets: 10112/8

Previous WC Appearance: 2019, 2015



He has come a long way in the decade, growing into one of the best openers in the world. This is the format he thrives in, his ability to play orthodox shots while being as destructive as anyone else makes him one of the toughest to bowl to. Then there is a question of legacy. Having won everything there is for an Indian cricketer, this WC could be the crowning moment of his career.



Shubman Gill

Age: 24y

Role: Opener

Caps: 35

Runs/Wickets: 1917/0

Previous WC Appearance: Debut



In what has been a breakout year for one of the youngest members of the squad, Gill has scored a whopping 1230 runs in the ODI format, averaging 72.35. The opener batter is 665 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI runs in a calendar year. He would prefer if breaking that record comes in a winning cause for India.

Virat Kohli

Age: 34y

Role: Top Order Batter

Caps: 281

Runs/Wickets: 13083/4

Previous WC Appearance: 2019, 2015, 2011



One of the best all-format players of his generation, Kohli is one of two members in the current squad to have won an ODI WC. The right-hand batter boasts the record for most runs in the format among active players and could be playing his final World Cup in the 50-over format. Should he go all the way, his career would come full circle.

Shreyas Iyer

Age: 28y

Role: Top-order batter

Caps: 47

Runs/Wickets: 1801/0

Previous WC Appearance: Debut



Injuries, fitness concerns, success in other formats — the Mumbai batter has seen all the ups and downs since his debut in 2017. Back from his back injury, Iyer has proved his worth as a formidable number four for Team India. With favourable home conditions, he has an opportunity to make the most of the chances in the WC.



KL Rahul

Age: 31y

Role: Wicketkeeper-batter

Caps: 61

Runs/Wickets: 2291/0

Previous WC Appearance: 2019



After a thigh injury that kept him out of half a season of the Indian Premier League and the World Test Championship final, the elegant right-hander has kept his spot in the World Cup squad. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Rahul will be seen taking the mantle of wicketkeeping in the World Cup. If his recent form is any indication, the Karnataka batter is primed to play in all of India's WC fixtures.



Ishan Kishan

Age: 25y

Role: Wicketkeeper Batter

Caps: 25

Runs/Wickets: 886/0

Previous WC Appearance: Debut



Backup for an opener, wicketkeeper, middle-order left-hand batter — Kishan is India’s three in one. He can take on spinners at will, have a double century to show in the format and can come in as a specialist batter if need be. With both Shreyas and Rahul coming into the tournament from injuries, Kishan could be crucial should either of them miss any games.

Suryakumar Yadav

Age: 32y

Role: Batter

Caps: 30

Runs/Wickets: 667/0

Previous WC Appearance: Debut



Known for his swashbuckling style of batting in the shortest format, Suryakumar Yadav is yet to make the 50-over format his own for India. Even with that, his presence in the middle order is enough for Indian selectors to keep faith in the Mumbai batter as he is known to change the game within a span of a few overs. His innovative batting could come in handy for India in the death overs to take them to higher totals.



Hardik Pandya

Age: 29y

Role: Allrounder

Caps: 82

Runs/Wickets: 1758/79

Previous WC Appearance: 2019



In the history of the ODI World Cup, teams with in-form all-rounders have often become victorious. Hardik Pandya could prove to be that player for India. He can fulfil what the team needs at the given moment, with the bat and ball. Whether it's consolidating the batting after a collapse or giving a crucial breakthrough, Pandya has the potential to be that game-changer and the team will need him in all three departments.



Ravindra Jadeja

Age: 34y

Role: Allrounder

Caps: 186

Runs/Wickets: 2636/204

Previous WC Appearance: 2019, 2015



One of the finest all-rounders to play for India, playing Jadeja with the ball in Indian conditions is a no brainer. On the field, he pounces at the ball. While his ability to hit pace has drastically improved, Jadeja against spin is still a concern. He is not a spin hitter like the ones who bat before him, but he is the best they have got to play the role he does at this moment.



R Ashwin

Age: 37y

Role: Allrounder

Caps: 115

Runs/Wickets: 707/155

Previous WC Appearance: 2011, 2015



A last minute draft in place of Axar Patel nonetheless, the ace off-spinner is the joker in India’s pack of cards. His ability to adapt, outsmart batters and keep things quiet through different conditions and phases of play could prove vital. One of the greatest cricketers the country has produced, his mental strength would give India the edge, especially in clutch situations.



Shardul Thakur

Age: 31y

Role: Bowler

Caps: 44

Runs/Wickets: 329/63

Previous WC Appearance: Debut



It’s not hard to explain why Shardul Thakur is preferred. But how he does what he does, especially with the ball is a different chapter altogether. A partnership-breaker who can tonk the ball at No. 8 became India’s first-choice as third seamer considering the long tail if they play all three frontline pacers. He will come into play in certain conditions during the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah

Age: 29y

Role: Bowler

Caps: 78

Runs/Wickets: 73/129

Previous WC Appearance: 2019



Another member of the squad, making his comeback from a long injury hiatus. A career that has spanned over seven years, Bumrah, time and again showed why he is important for India's chances in the global tournaments. If he stays fit throughout the tournament, he could change India's fortunes with his unorthodox action and deadly yorkers.



Kuldeep Yadav

Age: 28y

Role: Left-arm wrist spinner

Caps: 90

Runs/Wickets: 170/152

Previous WC Appearance: 2019



It seems like Kuldeep Yadav has flicked a switch in his bowling over the last two years to become the first-choice spinner for India in the format. Having the backing of the captain has helped him as well. His recent outing in the Asia Cup, where he bagged the Player of the Tournament award for his nine wickets just showcased how paramount he is for India's chances.

Mohammed Shami

Age: 33y

Role: Pacer

Caps: 94

Wickets: 171

Previous WC Appearance: 2019, 2015



Appearing in his third ODI World Cup, India's highest wicket-taker from the 2015 edition has more to offer at the age of 33. Known for his pace, accuracy, and skill in moving the ball, Shami is still as lethal as he was in his prime years. With an insurgence of Siraj, he might not feature in all matches but still can trouble batters with the new and old ball alike.



Mohammed Siraj

Age: 29y

Role: Bowler

Caps: 30

Runs/Wickets: 37/54

Previous Appearance: Debut



Rising through the IPL ranks over the years since 2017, Mohammed Siraj has made his place in the Indian set-up as one of the first-choice pace bowlers. The talented right-arm fast bowler will enter the home World Cup as the number-one-ranked bowler in the ODI format. His ability to make the ball move both ways and strike in the powerplay is essential for the bowling attack to dominate in the middle-overs.



Matches to watch out for (Other than India)

England vs New Zealand

Ahmedabad Oct 05 Thursday



Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Hyderabad Oct 10 Tuesday



Australia vs Pakistan

Bengaluru Oct 20 Friday



Australia vs New Zealand

Dharamsala Oct 28 Saturday



England vs Australia

Ahmedabad Nov 04 Saturday



England vs Pakistan

Kolkata Nov 11 Saturday



India matches



India vs Australia

Chennai Oct 08 Sunday



India vs Afghanistan

Delhi Oct 11 Wednesday



India vs Pakistan

Ahmedabad Oct 14 Saturday



India vs Bangladesh

Pune Oct 19 Thursday



India vs New Zealand

Dharamsala Oct 22 Sunday



India vs England

Lucknow Oct 29 Sunday



India vs Sri Lanka

Mumbai Nov 02 Thursday



India vs South Africa

Kolkata Nov 05 Sunday



India vs Netherlands

Bengaluru Nov 12 Sunday

CHENNAI: The 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup gets underway in Ahmedabad on October 5. The New Indian Express takes a look at the 15-member squad, all you need to know about the players, their strengths and drawbacks, what the upcoming tournament means to them and much more. Team India: Rohit Sharma (Captain)in Ahmedabadgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Age: 36y Role: Opener Caps: 251 Runs/Wickets: 10112/8 Previous WC Appearance: 2019, 2015 He has come a long way in the decade, growing into one of the best openers in the world. This is the format he thrives in, his ability to play orthodox shots while being as destructive as anyone else makes him one of the toughest to bowl to. Then there is a question of legacy. Having won everything there is for an Indian cricketer, this WC could be the crowning moment of his career.Shubman Gill Age: 24y Role: Opener Caps: 35 Runs/Wickets: 1917/0 Previous WC Appearance: Debut In what has been a breakout year for one of the youngest members of the squad, Gill has scored a whopping 1230 runs in the ODI format, averaging 72.35. The opener batter is 665 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI runs in a calendar year. He would prefer if breaking that record comes in a winning cause for India. Virat Kohli Age: 34y Role: Top Order Batter Caps: 281 Runs/Wickets: 13083/4 Previous WC Appearance: 2019, 2015, 2011 One of the best all-format players of his generation, Kohli is one of two members in the current squad to have won an ODI WC. The right-hand batter boasts the record for most runs in the format among active players and could be playing his final World Cup in the 50-over format. Should he go all the way, his career would come full circle. Shreyas Iyer Age: 28y Role: Top-order batter Caps: 47 Runs/Wickets: 1801/0 Previous WC Appearance: Debut Injuries, fitness concerns, success in other formats — the Mumbai batter has seen all the ups and downs since his debut in 2017. Back from his back injury, Iyer has proved his worth as a formidable number four for Team India. With favourable home conditions, he has an opportunity to make the most of the chances in the WC.KL Rahul Age: 31y Role: Wicketkeeper-batter Caps: 61 Runs/Wickets: 2291/0 Previous WC Appearance: 2019 After a thigh injury that kept him out of half a season of the Indian Premier League and the World Test Championship final, the elegant right-hander has kept his spot in the World Cup squad. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Rahul will be seen taking the mantle of wicketkeeping in the World Cup. If his recent form is any indication, the Karnataka batter is primed to play in all of India's WC fixtures.Ishan Kishan Age: 25y Role: Wicketkeeper Batter Caps: 25 Runs/Wickets: 886/0 Previous WC Appearance: Debut Backup for an opener, wicketkeeper, middle-order left-hand batter — Kishan is India’s three in one. He can take on spinners at will, have a double century to show in the format and can come in as a specialist batter if need be. With both Shreyas and Rahul coming into the tournament from injuries, Kishan could be crucial should either of them miss any games. Suryakumar Yadav Age: 32y Role: Batter Caps: 30 Runs/Wickets: 667/0 Previous WC Appearance: Debut Known for his swashbuckling style of batting in the shortest format, Suryakumar Yadav is yet to make the 50-over format his own for India. Even with that, his presence in the middle order is enough for Indian selectors to keep faith in the Mumbai batter as he is known to change the game within a span of a few overs. His innovative batting could come in handy for India in the death overs to take them to higher totals. Hardik Pandya Age: 29y Role: Allrounder Caps: 82 Runs/Wickets: 1758/79 Previous WC Appearance: 2019 In the history of the ODI World Cup, teams with in-form all-rounders have often become victorious. Hardik Pandya could prove to be that player for India. He can fulfil what the team needs at the given moment, with the bat and ball. Whether it's consolidating the batting after a collapse or giving a crucial breakthrough, Pandya has the potential to be that game-changer and the team will need him in all three departments. Ravindra Jadeja Age: 34y Role: Allrounder Caps: 186 Runs/Wickets: 2636/204 Previous WC Appearance: 2019, 2015 One of the finest all-rounders to play for India, playing Jadeja with the ball in Indian conditions is a no brainer. On the field, he pounces at the ball. While his ability to hit pace has drastically improved, Jadeja against spin is still a concern. He is not a spin hitter like the ones who bat before him, but he is the best they have got to play the role he does at this moment.R Ashwin Age: 37y Role: Allrounder Caps: 115 Runs/Wickets: 707/155 Previous WC Appearance: 2011, 2015 A last minute draft in place of Axar Patel nonetheless, the ace off-spinner is the joker in India’s pack of cards. His ability to adapt, outsmart batters and keep things quiet through different conditions and phases of play could prove vital. One of the greatest cricketers the country has produced, his mental strength would give India the edge, especially in clutch situations. Shardul Thakur Age: 31y Role: Bowler Caps: 44 Runs/Wickets: 329/63 Previous WC Appearance: Debut It’s not hard to explain why Shardul Thakur is preferred. But how he does what he does, especially with the ball is a different chapter altogether. A partnership-breaker who can tonk the ball at No. 8 became India’s first-choice as third seamer considering the long tail if they play all three frontline pacers. He will come into play in certain conditions during the tournament. Jasprit Bumrah Age: 29y Role: Bowler Caps: 78 Runs/Wickets: 73/129 Previous WC Appearance: 2019 Another member of the squad, making his comeback from a long injury hiatus. A career that has spanned over seven years, Bumrah, time and again showed why he is important for India's chances in the global tournaments. If he stays fit throughout the tournament, he could change India's fortunes with his unorthodox action and deadly yorkers.Kuldeep Yadav Age: 28y Role: Left-arm wrist spinner Caps: 90 Runs/Wickets: 170/152 Previous WC Appearance: 2019 It seems like Kuldeep Yadav has flicked a switch in his bowling over the last two years to become the first-choice spinner for India in the format. Having the backing of the captain has helped him as well. His recent outing in the Asia Cup, where he bagged the Player of the Tournament award for his nine wickets just showcased how paramount he is for India's chances. Mohammed Shami Age: 33y Role: Pacer Caps: 94 Wickets: 171 Previous WC Appearance: 2019, 2015 Appearing in his third ODI World Cup, India's highest wicket-taker from the 2015 edition has more to offer at the age of 33. Known for his pace, accuracy, and skill in moving the ball, Shami is still as lethal as he was in his prime years. With an insurgence of Siraj, he might not feature in all matches but still can trouble batters with the new and old ball alike.Mohammed Siraj Age: 29y Role: Bowler Caps: 30 Runs/Wickets: 37/54 Previous Appearance: Debut Rising through the IPL ranks over the years since 2017, Mohammed Siraj has made his place in the Indian set-up as one of the first-choice pace bowlers. The talented right-arm fast bowler will enter the home World Cup as the number-one-ranked bowler in the ODI format. His ability to make the ball move both ways and strike in the powerplay is essential for the bowling attack to dominate in the middle-overs.Matches to watch out for (Other than India) England vs New Zealand Ahmedabad Oct 05 Thursday Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Hyderabad Oct 10 Tuesday Australia vs Pakistan Bengaluru Oct 20 Friday Australia vs New Zealand Dharamsala Oct 28 Saturday England vs Australia Ahmedabad Nov 04 Saturday England vs Pakistan Kolkata Nov 11 SaturdayIndia matches India vs Australia Chennai Oct 08 Sunday India vs Afghanistan Delhi Oct 11 Wednesday India vs Pakistan Ahmedabad Oct 14 Saturday India vs Bangladesh Pune Oct 19 Thursday India vs New Zealand Dharamsala Oct 22 Sunday India vs England Lucknow Oct 29 Sunday India vs Sri Lanka Mumbai Nov 02 Thursday India vs South Africa Kolkata Nov 05 Sunday India vs Netherlands Bengaluru Nov 12 Sunday