2023 World Cup: All you need to know about the Indian team
TNIE looks at India's 15-member squad for the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup which begins on October 5, 2023, in Ahmedabad.
Published: 04th October 2023 11:27 AM | Last Updated: 04th October 2023 11:33 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup gets underway in Ahmedabad on October 5. The New Indian Express takes a look at the 15-member squad, all you need to know about the players, their strengths and drawbacks, what the upcoming tournament means to them and much more.
Team India:
Rohit Sharma (Captain)in Ahmedabad
Age: 36y
Role: Opener
Caps: 251
Runs/Wickets: 10112/8
Previous WC Appearance: 2019, 2015
He has come a long way in the decade, growing into one of the best openers in the world. This is the format he thrives in, his ability to play orthodox shots while being as destructive as anyone else makes him one of the toughest to bowl to. Then there is a question of legacy. Having won everything there is for an Indian cricketer, this WC could be the crowning moment of his career.
Shubman Gill
Age: 24y
Role: Opener
Caps: 35
Runs/Wickets: 1917/0
Previous WC Appearance: Debut
In what has been a breakout year for one of the youngest members of the squad, Gill has scored a whopping 1230 runs in the ODI format, averaging 72.35. The opener batter is 665 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI runs in a calendar year. He would prefer if breaking that record comes in a winning cause for India.
Virat Kohli
Age: 34y
Role: Top Order Batter
Caps: 281
Runs/Wickets: 13083/4
Previous WC Appearance: 2019, 2015, 2011
One of the best all-format players of his generation, Kohli is one of two members in the current squad to have won an ODI WC. The right-hand batter boasts the record for most runs in the format among active players and could be playing his final World Cup in the 50-over format. Should he go all the way, his career would come full circle.
Shreyas Iyer
Age: 28y
Role: Top-order batter
Caps: 47
Runs/Wickets: 1801/0
Previous WC Appearance: Debut
Injuries, fitness concerns, success in other formats — the Mumbai batter has seen all the ups and downs since his debut in 2017. Back from his back injury, Iyer has proved his worth as a formidable number four for Team India. With favourable home conditions, he has an opportunity to make the most of the chances in the WC.
KL Rahul
Age: 31y
Role: Wicketkeeper-batter
Caps: 61
Runs/Wickets: 2291/0
Previous WC Appearance: 2019
After a thigh injury that kept him out of half a season of the Indian Premier League and the World Test Championship final, the elegant right-hander has kept his spot in the World Cup squad. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Rahul will be seen taking the mantle of wicketkeeping in the World Cup. If his recent form is any indication, the Karnataka batter is primed to play in all of India's WC fixtures.
Ishan Kishan
Age: 25y
Role: Wicketkeeper Batter
Caps: 25
Runs/Wickets: 886/0
Previous WC Appearance: Debut
Backup for an opener, wicketkeeper, middle-order left-hand batter — Kishan is India’s three in one. He can take on spinners at will, have a double century to show in the format and can come in as a specialist batter if need be. With both Shreyas and Rahul coming into the tournament from injuries, Kishan could be crucial should either of them miss any games.
Suryakumar Yadav
Age: 32y
Role: Batter
Caps: 30
Runs/Wickets: 667/0
Previous WC Appearance: Debut
Known for his swashbuckling style of batting in the shortest format, Suryakumar Yadav is yet to make the 50-over format his own for India. Even with that, his presence in the middle order is enough for Indian selectors to keep faith in the Mumbai batter as he is known to change the game within a span of a few overs. His innovative batting could come in handy for India in the death overs to take them to higher totals.
Hardik Pandya
Age: 29y
Role: Allrounder
Caps: 82
Runs/Wickets: 1758/79
Previous WC Appearance: 2019
In the history of the ODI World Cup, teams with in-form all-rounders have often become victorious. Hardik Pandya could prove to be that player for India. He can fulfil what the team needs at the given moment, with the bat and ball. Whether it's consolidating the batting after a collapse or giving a crucial breakthrough, Pandya has the potential to be that game-changer and the team will need him in all three departments.
Ravindra Jadeja
Age: 34y
Role: Allrounder
Caps: 186
Runs/Wickets: 2636/204
Previous WC Appearance: 2019, 2015
One of the finest all-rounders to play for India, playing Jadeja with the ball in Indian conditions is a no brainer. On the field, he pounces at the ball. While his ability to hit pace has drastically improved, Jadeja against spin is still a concern. He is not a spin hitter like the ones who bat before him, but he is the best they have got to play the role he does at this moment.
R Ashwin
Age: 37y
Role: Allrounder
Caps: 115
Runs/Wickets: 707/155
Previous WC Appearance: 2011, 2015
A last minute draft in place of Axar Patel nonetheless, the ace off-spinner is the joker in India’s pack of cards. His ability to adapt, outsmart batters and keep things quiet through different conditions and phases of play could prove vital. One of the greatest cricketers the country has produced, his mental strength would give India the edge, especially in clutch situations.
Shardul Thakur
Age: 31y
Role: Bowler
Caps: 44
Runs/Wickets: 329/63
Previous WC Appearance: Debut
It’s not hard to explain why Shardul Thakur is preferred. But how he does what he does, especially with the ball is a different chapter altogether. A partnership-breaker who can tonk the ball at No. 8 became India’s first-choice as third seamer considering the long tail if they play all three frontline pacers. He will come into play in certain conditions during the tournament.
Jasprit Bumrah
Age: 29y
Role: Bowler
Caps: 78
Runs/Wickets: 73/129
Previous WC Appearance: 2019
Another member of the squad, making his comeback from a long injury hiatus. A career that has spanned over seven years, Bumrah, time and again showed why he is important for India's chances in the global tournaments. If he stays fit throughout the tournament, he could change India's fortunes with his unorthodox action and deadly yorkers.
Kuldeep Yadav
Age: 28y
Role: Left-arm wrist spinner
Caps: 90
Runs/Wickets: 170/152
Previous WC Appearance: 2019
It seems like Kuldeep Yadav has flicked a switch in his bowling over the last two years to become the first-choice spinner for India in the format. Having the backing of the captain has helped him as well. His recent outing in the Asia Cup, where he bagged the Player of the Tournament award for his nine wickets just showcased how paramount he is for India's chances.
Mohammed Shami
Age: 33y
Role: Pacer
Caps: 94
Wickets: 171
Previous WC Appearance: 2019, 2015
Appearing in his third ODI World Cup, India's highest wicket-taker from the 2015 edition has more to offer at the age of 33. Known for his pace, accuracy, and skill in moving the ball, Shami is still as lethal as he was in his prime years. With an insurgence of Siraj, he might not feature in all matches but still can trouble batters with the new and old ball alike.
Mohammed Siraj
Age: 29y
Role: Bowler
Caps: 30
Runs/Wickets: 37/54
Previous Appearance: Debut
Rising through the IPL ranks over the years since 2017, Mohammed Siraj has made his place in the Indian set-up as one of the first-choice pace bowlers. The talented right-arm fast bowler will enter the home World Cup as the number-one-ranked bowler in the ODI format. His ability to make the ball move both ways and strike in the powerplay is essential for the bowling attack to dominate in the middle-overs.
Matches to watch out for (Other than India)
England vs New Zealand
Ahmedabad Oct 05 Thursday
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Hyderabad Oct 10 Tuesday
Australia vs Pakistan
Bengaluru Oct 20 Friday
Australia vs New Zealand
Dharamsala Oct 28 Saturday
England vs Australia
Ahmedabad Nov 04 Saturday
England vs Pakistan
Kolkata Nov 11 Saturday
India matches
India vs Australia
Chennai Oct 08 Sunday
India vs Afghanistan
Delhi Oct 11 Wednesday
India vs Pakistan
Ahmedabad Oct 14 Saturday
India vs Bangladesh
Pune Oct 19 Thursday
India vs New Zealand
Dharamsala Oct 22 Sunday
India vs England
Lucknow Oct 29 Sunday
India vs Sri Lanka
Mumbai Nov 02 Thursday
India vs South Africa
Kolkata Nov 05 Sunday
India vs Netherlands
Bengaluru Nov 12 Sunday