Asian Games: Dominant India march on into semifinals

CHENNAI: When the Indian men's team smashed as many as 12 sixes in the first innings against Nepal at the quarterfinal of the Asian Games, it sent a message. The winner of the tournament is going to be decided by the team that hits the most sixes. After all, we had seen a record century already in the tournament from Nepal's Kushal Malla.

Nepal, on Tuesday, once again showed what they are capable of, smashing 14 sixes. However, it was not enough as they eventually fell short by 23 runs. While Yashasvi Jaiswal led the show with the bat, smashing a 49-ball century, it was the unbeaten knocks from Shivam Dube (19-ball 25) and Rinku Singh (15-ball 37) that put the pedal on the accelerator in the death overs.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad might have struggled to get himself going (25 from 23 balls) but it is not fair to rule him out just yet. In fact, the Maharashtra batter is someone who is being looked at as an all-format prospect, even as someone who could lead the senior team in the future. "What I see in Ruturaj is the ability to be able to play all three formats. I also see a good temperament in him, and he’s also come through the ranks step-by-step, which means that he's not been suddenly catapulted out of perhaps a good IPL season or two. He's played in all the formats for his state.

He's been performing well and he also seems to be good at reading the game as a batter. I think he will make a good candidate as a leader and as a captain. I see him really playing all the formats for India in the future and also possibly, he may even go up to leading the side one day," WV Raman, former cricketer, coach and an expert on Sony Sports Network for Asian Games, said.

Former chief selector Saba Karim, too, agrees. He believes that it is an exciting time and his experience of leading Maharashtra across formats should come in handy. "Among all these players who have been picked for the Asian Games he is the only one who has led a state side,” said Karim, who is an expert commentator on Sony Sports Network.

With 200-plus scores not being safe in the shortest format, bowlers become all the more crucial, especially all-rounders. On Tuesday, R Sai Kishore (1/25), and Ravi Bishnoi (3/24) were among wickets along with pacers Arshdeep Singh (2/43) and Avesh Khan (3/32) as they played a vital role in India getting across the line.

Washington Sundar, however, bowled just one over and did not get to bat. Raman felt that the Tamil Nadu all-rounder is a strong candidate to fulfil the role of the genuine all-rounder that the Indian team have been searching for. "We have been discussing the lack of all-round players, but Washington Sundar is a very strong candidate. Sadly, despite the fact that he repeatedly showed his batting abilities in all forms during the little opportunities he had, he is not being supported. We must make every effort to make the best use of the resources we have. Only then, even amid difficult circumstances, will we be able to obtain what we require," he said.

India will play the winner of the Bangladesh-Malaysia clash in the semifinal on Friday.



