Gill down with fever, in doubt for opener against Australia

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India opener Shubman Gill, the only player who did not take part in the training session on Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, is down with a fever and is in doubt for the team's opening game of the World Cup against Australia on Sunday.

With the entire squad having a strenuous training session at Chepauk on Thursday, Gill was the notable absentee from the optional training session. The opener is under the weather and the team management is hoping that he will get better soon.

"He's under the weather, the medical team is closely monitoring him. We are hoping he gets better soon. We will have to wait on more updates from the medical team," the official update from the BCCI said.

On Thursday, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer had long stints in the nets while off-spinner R Ashwin had a long bowl as well. Rohit Sharma was among the first to bat in the nets along with Ishan Kishan, who will have to step in should Gill miss the game on Sunday.

India on Sunday will take on Australia in their opening game of the World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and will be keen to kick off with a win. However, Gill's health comes as a worry for the team management for the youngster has been on a rampage this year, amassing more than 1,200 runs in the format.

Should he miss the game against Australia, Kishan is expected to open the batting with Sharma and Rahul is likely to bat in the middle-order. The Indian team will be training at the stadium on Friday evening as well.

