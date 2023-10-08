Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate 

Dasun Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in their ICC World Cup opener here.

Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target during Saturday's match after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Shahid Saikat, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge.

