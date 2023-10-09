Home Sport Cricket

Cricket set to be included in 2028 Olympics: report

Cricket has been played in the Olympics only once before, in Paris in 1900, when England and France battled for the gold medal.

Published: 09th October 2023 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image for International Olympic Committee. (File | AP)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  While cricket's biggest carnival, the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, is underway in India, bigger news emerged on Monday that the sport could be part of the 2028 Los Olympics. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the organisers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics have decided to recommend cricket for inclusion at the Games.

"After a two-year process, in which the ICC worked closely with LA28, the list of sports to be added in LA included cricket, which will now be put forward for approval to the IOC," the statement from the ICC read.

However, it is not the final decision yet. The call to confirm the sports that will feature in the Los Angeles event will be taken when the IOC meet in Mumbai next Monday. ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said, "Whilst this is not the final decision, it is a very significant landmark towards seeing cricket at the Olympics for the first time in more than a century."

Featured only once before over 100 years ago, in the 1900 Paris Olympics, cricket will be making its comeback in a significant manner. This time, in Los Angeles, both men's and women's events are reported to be played in the T20 format.

Cricket's market has become wider since the advent of the T20 format, which has reduced the game time to three and a half hours. With all international games considered and recognised as T20Is by the ICC, more countries are beginning to play the sport. And what's more, the market it has in the Indian subcontinent adds more financial value as well.

Last year, women's cricket made its debut in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and it attracted a measurable number of crowds in the sports village. India women lost to Australia in the gold medal match and finished with silver.

