Pakistan journalists to ask questions at World Cup via WhatsApp

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: They haven't got the visas yet but journalists from Pakistan on Sunday were given an opportunity to send their questions to an ICC media manager on WhatsApp so that they can also be a part of the media conference till visas are issued to them. Those questions then will be posed to the Pakistan representative attending the conference.

"In addition to taking questions from the media present, the Pakistan representative at the media conference will also answer a few questions sent in by members of the Pakistan media who are still to travel for the event," said a media release sent by the ICC.

Pakistan team will square off against Sri Lanka in their second match here in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, the team is scheduled to hold a training session at the Gymkhana Ground on Monday afternoon. The press interaction will be held thereafter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board had written to the ICC on Monday expressing its disappointment over its journalists and fans not getting their visas yet for the World Cup.

"PCB is disappointed to see that Pakistani journalists and fans are facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan's opening game in the ICC World Cup. Pakistani journalists and fans are expressing deep concern and it's putting us under immense pressure. We understand the significant role that journalists and passionate fans play in enhancing the spirit and atmosphere of sports events," the letter said.

"This is an obligation of our host and they are working hard on it with our full support. Every effort is being made to get this sorted," an ICC spokesperson had replied when queried about the PCB's letter to it.

