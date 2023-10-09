Physio's inputs helping Kuldeep deliver more

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kuldeep Yadav played a perfect foil to his senior spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, in Chennai on Sunday. The trio bowled in tandem to stifle the Australian middle order and restricted them to a low score.

That performance was not out of the blue as he has been doing well in recent times. Against the Australians, Kuldeep was bowling a lot quicker and attacking. He accounted for the wickets of David Warner and Glenn Maxwell.

"It wasn't a slow turner (Chennai wicket) but I had to increase the pace of my deliveries. For example, Glenn Maxwell didn't get time and if you saw how Smith got bowled (to Jadeja). So, along with the turn, pace on deliveries also becomes important," said Yadav.

When pointed out about his vast improvement as a limited overs bowler, he attributed the same to hard work and inputs from physio Ashish Kaushik.

''Everyone told me my deliveries required pace but no one told me how to do it. Once I was coming back from injury, it was physio Ashish Kaushik who advised that the load on my right leg should be less. Post rehab, I implemented that in my training and then in match situations and I felt the difference. It didn't happen overnight though. It took around six months to get the rhythm back," said Kuldeep.

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey is delighted with Kuldeep's impact, especially in the ODI format.

''Credit should be given to Kuldeep for the fact that he's worked on it. Sometimes, when you have a conversation like that with the bowler, you do get a self-realisation of what are the areas I need to work on," said Mhambrey.

''He's worked on certain things, made those technical changes and you could see that in his bowling. The speeds have gone up, the lengths and areas have become better and in that sense, there are a lot of big ticks for us. The way he's played, the way he has bowled in the last few years. It's not just the numbers, it's also the way you adapt. He offers a different variety to the team,'' he added.

CHENNAI: Kuldeep Yadav played a perfect foil to his senior spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, in Chennai on Sunday. The trio bowled in tandem to stifle the Australian middle order and restricted them to a low score. That performance was not out of the blue as he has been doing well in recent times. Against the Australians, Kuldeep was bowling a lot quicker and attacking. He accounted for the wickets of David Warner and Glenn Maxwell. "It wasn't a slow turner (Chennai wicket) but I had to increase the pace of my deliveries. For example, Glenn Maxwell didn't get time and if you saw how Smith got bowled (to Jadeja). So, along with the turn, pace on deliveries also becomes important," said Yadav.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When pointed out about his vast improvement as a limited overs bowler, he attributed the same to hard work and inputs from physio Ashish Kaushik. ''Everyone told me my deliveries required pace but no one told me how to do it. Once I was coming back from injury, it was physio Ashish Kaushik who advised that the load on my right leg should be less. Post rehab, I implemented that in my training and then in match situations and I felt the difference. It didn't happen overnight though. It took around six months to get the rhythm back," said Kuldeep. India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey is delighted with Kuldeep's impact, especially in the ODI format. ''Credit should be given to Kuldeep for the fact that he's worked on it. Sometimes, when you have a conversation like that with the bowler, you do get a self-realisation of what are the areas I need to work on," said Mhambrey. ''He's worked on certain things, made those technical changes and you could see that in his bowling. The speeds have gone up, the lengths and areas have become better and in that sense, there are a lot of big ticks for us. The way he's played, the way he has bowled in the last few years. It's not just the numbers, it's also the way you adapt. He offers a different variety to the team,'' he added.