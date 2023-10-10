ICC Cricket World Cup: New Zealand on a roll as they rout Netherlands for second consecutive win

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Once again the coin flipped in the Netherlands' favour on Monday with the skipper Scott Edwards opting to field as he did in their World Cup opener against Pakistan at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on October 6.

And this was not the only resemblance from their previous outing as once again arm off-break bowler Aryan Dutt started the proceedings with the ball against in-form New Zealand, who thrashed defending champions England in their last match. He bowled two consecutive maiden overs as well but apparently, that turned out to be the only good thing that happened to them in the match.

Even though they managed to send back opener Devon Conway (32 off 40 balls), who hammered an unbeaten century against England in his last outing, the Netherlands bowler failed to contain the flow of runs as Rachin Ravindra started from where he left off, scoring a fifty.

He along with opener Will Young added 77 runs for the second wicket before the latter departed for 70. Rachin also lost his wicket when he was on 51 but Daryl Mitchell (48) and captain Tom Latham (53) made sure the Kiwis continued scoring almost run-a-ball. They lost three quick wickets thereafter but bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner (unbeaten 17-ball 36) and Matt Henry (10 not out off just 4 balls) helped the team post a formidable 322 on the board.

Aryan along with Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe picked two wickets apiece for Netherlands.

Chasing the big target, the Orange lost previous match half-centurions Vikramjit Singh (12) and Bas de Leede (18) cheaply even as all-rounder Colin Ackermann (69) held one end with a fighting half-century. However, it was not enough in the end as Netherlands, the only associate nation in the tournament, was bundled out for 223 losing the match by 99 runs. This was also their second consecutive defeat of the tournament.

Santner with his slow left-arm orthodox spin demolished Netherlands' batting line-up claiming 5/59 from his 10 overs. This was his first five-for in the World Cup and also the best figure registered by any bowler at the venue. He was also adjudged player of the match for his all-round show.

Brief scores: New Zealand 322/7 in 50 ovs (Young 70, Latham 53; Dutt 2/62) bt Netherlands 223 in 46.3 ovs (Ackermann 69; Santner 5/59)

