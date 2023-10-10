Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to script highest run chase in World Cup history

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Mohammad Rizwan battled severe cramps to smash an unbeaten century, while young Abdullah Shafique hit a maiden ton as Pakistan scripted a world-record chase to edge out Sri Lanka by six wickets in a high-scoring ODI to continue their winning run in the World Cup here on Tuesday.

Shafique, playing only his fifth ODI, slammed a 103-ball 113, while Rizwan hit an unbeaten 131 and shared a 95-run partnership with Saud Shakeel (31) to help Pakistan overhaul Sri Lanka's total of 344/9 in 48.2 overs.

This was the highest successful run-chase in the history of the World Cup as Pakistan extended their winning streak against Sri Lanka in World Cups to an overwhelming 8-0.

Ireland had previously held the record for the highest run chase in ODI World Cups when they successfully chased down 329 versus England during the 2011 World Cup in India.

Following their second win in the tournament, Pakistan climbed one spot to second on the points table behind leaders New Zealand.

Earlier, Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) struck terrific centuries as Sri Lanka posted a huge 344/9.

Mendis clobbered 14 fours and six sixes to make 122 off 77 balls and was involved in two century partnerships. He added 102 runs with Pathum Nissanka (51) for the second wicket and 111 with Samarawickrama for the third.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 344/9 in 50 overs (Pathum Nissanka 51, Kusal Mendis 122, Sadeera Samarawickrama 108; Hasan Ali 4/71).

Pakistan: 345/4 in 48.2 overs (Abdullah Shafique 113, Mohammad Rizwan 131 not out, Saud Shakeel 31, Iftikhar Ahmed 22 not out).

