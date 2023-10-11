Unpredictable Pakistan chase record World Cup target

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Babar Azam and Co had to defy history if they wished to chase the target of 345 set by Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday. While they successfully chased their highest-ever target of 349 against Australia as recently as March 2022, Pakistan had lost to the Islanders in the previous seven ODI World Cup clashes.

What's more, their successful highest run chase in the marquee event came way back in 1992. They defeated co-hosts New Zealand in the first semifinal to storm into the final which they eventually won -- their only title so far. The target then, however, was 263.

What made the job in hand on Monday even more difficult was the fact that the venue has never seen a target beyond 250 chased down in its 18-year history. The biggest chase that happened here was when South Africa beat India by successfully knocking down 250 runs in the very first ODI at the facility.

Odds were stacked against them but the Men in Green are famous, or infamous if that can be said, for being an unpredictable side. Known to shock or surprise even the biggest of their fans and critics, they lived up to their reputation by successfully chasing the highest target in the 48-year World Cup history.

This almost impossible-looking feat was not possible without fighting hundreds from Mohammad Rizwan and World Cup debutant Abdullah Shafique.

Given the mountain they had to climb, they needed a good start but that didn't happen. They lost opener Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar cheaply with only 37 runs on the board. Pakistan needed their in-form batter Rizwan to stay long at the crease to make a match out of it. Shafique, who has played only four ODIs since his debut in August last year, was drafted into the side in place of Fakhar Zaman. The 23-year-old lived up to the team's expectations as he slammed a 103-ball 113.

Rizwan, however, was slow to start. But he along with Shafique made sure the asking run-rate remained below 10 as they punished the loose balls to keep the scoreboard ticking. They completed a 100-run partnership for the third wicket from 104 deliveries in the 25th over to raise some hopes at the Pakistan dug-out. However, the work was far from over as Pakistan were still needing 207 runs from the remaining 25 overs at the rate of 8.28.

The duo gradually upped the ante as Pakistan scored 44 off the next five overs. The 27th over fetched 10 runs while the 29th and 30th overs brought 12 runs each for Pakistan. An over later, Shafique and Rizwan plundered Dilshan Madushanka for runs as the former brought up his maiden hundred by slamming a four while the latter hit a six off a no-ball. The over earned their team 19 runs.

In the process, Shafique also became the first Pakistan batter to hit a hundred on his World Cup debut. Both added 176 runs off 156 for the third wicket, the highest partnership for any wicket at the ground, before substitute fielder Madi Hemantha took a blinder of Matheesha Pathirana to send back Shafique.

Rizwan, who has been in red-hot form as he has scored 63 not out, 2, 86 not out, and 68 in his previous four innings, didn't slow down even after the departure of Shafique. Despite a troubling lower back, he not only kept finding the boundaries but also ran quickly between the wickets for his new partner Saud Shakeel. The injury might have affected his movement but not his fighting spirit as he scored 100 off 97 balls, his first since 2019. In the end, he remained unbeaten on 131 off 121 as Pakistan did the unthinkable with 10 balls to spare and six wickets in hand.

Earlier, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama hit a century each and added 111 runs off just 69 balls for the third wicket to power Sri Lanka to a commanding total. But yet another flop show by their bowlers meant once again Sri Lanka ended on the wrong side of the record books.

In their previous encounter against South Africa, they conceded a record 428 runs with three batters crossing the three-figure mark. On Monday, they allowed Pakistan to successfully chase a target never overhauled in World Cup history adding another dubious record to their name.



Records galore

It is the highest successful run chase in the World Cup surpassing the previous best of 328 Ireland vs England on March 2, 2011.



It is also Pakistan's highest run chase in the event. Their previous best was 263 vs NZ on March 21, 1992.



It is the biggest run chase at the venue eclipsing South Africa's 250 against India on Nov 16, 2005, the very first match at the venue.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Babar Azam and Co had to defy history if they wished to chase the target of 345 set by Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday. While they successfully chased their highest-ever target of 349 against Australia as recently as March 2022, Pakistan had lost to the Islanders in the previous seven ODI World Cup clashes. What's more, their successful highest run chase in the marquee event came way back in 1992. They defeated co-hosts New Zealand in the first semifinal to storm into the final which they eventually won -- their only title so far. The target then, however, was 263. What made the job in hand on Monday even more difficult was the fact that the venue has never seen a target beyond 250 chased down in its 18-year history. The biggest chase that happened here was when South Africa beat India by successfully knocking down 250 runs in the very first ODI at the facility.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Odds were stacked against them but the Men in Green are famous, or infamous if that can be said, for being an unpredictable side. Known to shock or surprise even the biggest of their fans and critics, they lived up to their reputation by successfully chasing the highest target in the 48-year World Cup history. This almost impossible-looking feat was not possible without fighting hundreds from Mohammad Rizwan and World Cup debutant Abdullah Shafique. Given the mountain they had to climb, they needed a good start but that didn't happen. They lost opener Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar cheaply with only 37 runs on the board. Pakistan needed their in-form batter Rizwan to stay long at the crease to make a match out of it. Shafique, who has played only four ODIs since his debut in August last year, was drafted into the side in place of Fakhar Zaman. The 23-year-old lived up to the team's expectations as he slammed a 103-ball 113. Rizwan, however, was slow to start. But he along with Shafique made sure the asking run-rate remained below 10 as they punished the loose balls to keep the scoreboard ticking. They completed a 100-run partnership for the third wicket from 104 deliveries in the 25th over to raise some hopes at the Pakistan dug-out. However, the work was far from over as Pakistan were still needing 207 runs from the remaining 25 overs at the rate of 8.28. The duo gradually upped the ante as Pakistan scored 44 off the next five overs. The 27th over fetched 10 runs while the 29th and 30th overs brought 12 runs each for Pakistan. An over later, Shafique and Rizwan plundered Dilshan Madushanka for runs as the former brought up his maiden hundred by slamming a four while the latter hit a six off a no-ball. The over earned their team 19 runs. In the process, Shafique also became the first Pakistan batter to hit a hundred on his World Cup debut. Both added 176 runs off 156 for the third wicket, the highest partnership for any wicket at the ground, before substitute fielder Madi Hemantha took a blinder of Matheesha Pathirana to send back Shafique. Rizwan, who has been in red-hot form as he has scored 63 not out, 2, 86 not out, and 68 in his previous four innings, didn't slow down even after the departure of Shafique. Despite a troubling lower back, he not only kept finding the boundaries but also ran quickly between the wickets for his new partner Saud Shakeel. The injury might have affected his movement but not his fighting spirit as he scored 100 off 97 balls, his first since 2019. In the end, he remained unbeaten on 131 off 121 as Pakistan did the unthinkable with 10 balls to spare and six wickets in hand. Earlier, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama hit a century each and added 111 runs off just 69 balls for the third wicket to power Sri Lanka to a commanding total. But yet another flop show by their bowlers meant once again Sri Lanka ended on the wrong side of the record books. In their previous encounter against South Africa, they conceded a record 428 runs with three batters crossing the three-figure mark. On Monday, they allowed Pakistan to successfully chase a target never overhauled in World Cup history adding another dubious record to their name.Records galore It is the highest successful run chase in the World Cup surpassing the previous best of 328 Ireland vs England on March 2, 2011. It is also Pakistan's highest run chase in the event. Their previous best was 263 vs NZ on March 21, 1992. It is the biggest run chase at the venue eclipsing South Africa's 250 against India on Nov 16, 2005, the very first match at the venue. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp