Delhi Special Sharma Role  

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was the fourth ball of the final over in the Afghanistan innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The stadium was slowly filling up as dusk started setting in. Rohit Sharma had four fielders inside the ring on the off-side and one more on the leg, trying to attack Afghanistan’s No. 9 — Naveen-ul-Haq. The scoreboard read 266 for 8. Mohammed Siraj, who’d conceded just two runs in the first three balls, ran in and delivered a short and wide delivery, which Naveen slashed behind point for a boundary.

Rohit, understandably, was upset, covering his face with his hands. In what is one of the most batting-friendly pitches, Jasprit Bumrah had bowled a sensational spell of 4/39 to restrict Afghanistan from 224/4 to 261/8. The Indian captain knew the significance of the performance and also of every run that was conceded. While the conditions did favour Indian batting, the match-ups were not very conducive. Afghanistan had spinners who could make an early run in. Which is why, despite the target of 273 being chaseable, India needed an explosive start.

Now, Rohit has scored a few fifties in the lead up to the World Cup. However, with the early dismissal against Australia, he needed a good knock soon to get that out of the way to keep his World Cup going as he would want. He also knew that Mujeeb Ur Rahman can trouble him early on. After rotating strike in the first over against Mujeeb, he flicked Fazalhaq Farooqi to the ropes. In Mujeeb’s next over, he pulled the spinner over midwicket to the boundary. Whether it was the trigger or not you would never know, but from thereon, it was no stopping him.

Rohit charged at Farooqi and launched him over long-off. He followed it up with a flick and a cover drive in the same over. A chip over mid-off, a slash behind point and a pull behind square in the seventh over meant, he had hit Farooqi out of the attack. Naveen wasn’t spared and neither was Azmatullah Omarzai. Mid-on. Square-leg. Midwicket. Long-off. Not a single area on the field was left to conquer.

Rohit's opening partner Ishan Kishan stood at the other end as a mere spectator. Rohit was middling the ball quite effortlessly. The fresh wicket in the beginning of the season was playing true and looked promising for batting.

Then there were the records. The fifty came in 30 balls. He had surpassed Chris Gayle, hitting more sixes than anyone in international cricket — something he actually wanted next to his name. But he was just getting started. When Mujeeb came back again in the ninth over, Rohit was beyond match-ups. None of it mattered at this point except the fact that he was going to hit every ball where he wants to. Rohit swept Mujeeb for a four, then glanced, and deftly lofted him over extra cover all in a span of three overs that India went past the 100-run mark in 12 overs. If one were to understand his dominance, after 14 overs India were 125/0; Rohit 88 (52), Ishan Kishan 30 (32). The game was already won.

Rohit, the batter, however was not done. He and Kishan kept the scoreboard ticking over the next few overs as the 36-year-old closed in on his century. If there was one area where he did not hit was probably behind square on off-side and he guided Mohammad Nabi through short-third-man region to get to 99. The single that followed was just a formality, but it was significant on so many levels. With this 63-ball hundred, Rohit surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the most centuries in the World Cup. It was also the fastest WC ton by an Indian. His celebration after reaching the milestone said it all. Rohit removed his helmet and raised his bat, acknowledging the crowd who had come in late perhaps to escape the heat. He had to wait nine months for this. It was only his second ODI ton since the pandemic broke, the last one coming against New Zealand in January 2023.

At a venue where ‘Kohliii Kohliii’ was the predominant chant, ‘Rohittt.. Rohiiit’ echoed around the walls of Feroz Shah Kotla Fort few metres away from the Stadium. On the field, Rohit’s carnage continued as he cut, pulled and slogged Rashid Khan to smash 14 runs in three consecutive deliveries. After 84 balls, 15 fours, five sixes and 131 runs, Rohit eventually fell, trying to go after Rashid. By the time he walked off to a standing ovation, India were 205/2 in 25.4 overs. Kohli (55 n.o) and Shreyas Iyer (25 n.o) did the rest as India got home in 35 overs.

It is not a secret that Rohit is searching for his elusive ODI WC trophy for a decade now. He has constantly spoken about getting into the zone where he was during the 2019 event. About how it is good to be desperate, and hungry. About how big of a deal this World Cup is to him. On Wednesday, he spoke the same language, weaving the magic with willow will like no one else can. He has sent a message to the other teams, that this is going to be his World Cup and they have to be aware of it.



Numbers that matter

7 - Rohit Sharma holds the record for most WC hundreds followed by Sachin Tendulkar (6) and Kumar Sangakkara (5) 556 - Rohit has hit the most sixes in international cricket followed by Chris Gayle’s 553

63 - Rohit also holds the record for the fasted World Cup century by an Indian

