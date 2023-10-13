Security arrangements tightened in Ahmedabad ahead of India-Pakistan World Cup clash

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Security arrangements in Ahmedabad have been tightened ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup clash between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be locking horns against each other at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Ahead of this high-octane clash, drones have been deployed near the venue to keep an eye on any danger or anti-social elements.

These drones can fly for 12 hours and at 120 m height. They can cover area worth 5 kilometres around the stadium.

Ravindra Kumar from the Crime Branch, Ahmedabad told ANI, "The drone can fly till 12 hours and at 120 m height and it can cover 5 km around the stadium. It is being used to catch antisocial elements. The drone has a full HD camera. It is being used for security of the stadium and nearby places."

Earlier speaking ahead of the clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Cricket Association GCA President Dhanraj Nathwani said that the GCA were completely prepared for hosting one of the most important tournament.

"All the preparations are in place for the match as per the standards set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). We at GCA are very proud to host such an important match along with the opening game and the final match of the World Cup and are thankful to the BCCIfor the same," Dhanraj Nathwani said in a statement.

Coming to the match, India began their World Cup campaign with comprehensive wins over Australia and Afghanistan, while Pakistan also emerged victorious in their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Fans are counting on the likes of Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj to come up with the goods again as the hosts go to battle against their bitter rivals.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim. (ANI)

