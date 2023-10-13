Williamson boost for Kiwis; Spinners to call the shots

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: New Zealand got a big boost in their World Cup campaign as captain Kane Williamson is declared available to play against Bangladesh at Chepauk on Friday. The Kiwi skipper himself announced his availability by saying ''excited by the prospect" of playing his first match of this World Cup.

If he starts in the playing XI, this will be Williamson's first international game in seven months. He suffered an injury during his first match of the IPL for Gujarat Giants in March and underwent surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. He has not played in any fixtures since then, except for the practice matches earlier this month.

''It's been quite a journey (since my injury) but largely a good one that had some really good progress and I have said a number of times, (I am) really excited to be named in the World Cup squad, to be sitting here now and really excited at the prospect of tomorrow (Friday), which is another big challenge for us," said Williamson.

"A new venue, new opposition, as we know, which always happens in world events. We're looking forward to the challenge," he added. But New Zealand will continue to miss the services of ace fast bowler Tim Southee who is still recovering from a procedure on his fractured thumb that he suffered during the recent ODI series against England.

''Tim's progressing well, but he won't be playing tomorrow's (Friday's) game," revealed Williamson. The genial leader revealed that his recovery was slow but steady and he was indeed happy to be in a position to play the World Cup.

''It was a series of really small steps. It certainly started with strength and range in terms of the knee, and then gradually tried to improve that and control it a bit," said Williamson.

New Zealand have won their first two games and will be high on confidence. But Bangladesh having lost their previous game to England will look to make amends.

The Kiwis will look forward to inputs from Mitchell Santner who plays for Chennai Super Kings and is well aware of the conditions and pitch at Chepauk. So apart from the tussle between the bat and ball it also boils down to preparation and planning to adapt to conditions. For this, Bangladesh have roped in former India player Sridharan Sriram for technical inputs for the World Cup.

When asked to comment on the same, Williamson contended that having someone in the team with local knowledge indeed plays an influence, especially in regards to learning more about a new venue.

''I think all teams are trying to do as much homework as they can and tap into some of the experience that they might have in their group. So, it can definitely add some value," said Williamson.

Bangladesh vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said that his team is hoping to benefit from the inputs it is receiving from technical consultant S Sriram.

''He (Sriram) has been helping us a lot. The ties that we played in Dharamsala, he gave us an idea about the pitch before we took the field. We have already had discussions with him about the kind of wicket that we can expect here. We expect to gain more out of him in the coming encounters," Shanto said.

Shanto hoped that the Chepauk would aid their spinners. Bangladesh will depend upon their skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to trouble the Kiwi batters.

''We saw during the India-Australia match that there was some spin on this pitch. So, if it continues the same way, it would only help our spinners. Considering all the matches in India (during the World Cup) the wickets look pretty good. If the wicket is fresh, we should aim at 300-320,'' insisted Santo.

Williamson also agreed that spinners will determine the outcome of Friday's contest.

''You go from venue to venue, and they do vary a lot, and we have seen here that there has been that spin, and the pitch has varied perhaps as the games moved on as well, so throughout the day. But definitely, both teams have some good spin bowlers that no doubt will play a big part on Friday," signed off Willamson.

