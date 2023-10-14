Home Sport Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup: Fans turn to cloakrooms, dorms before India-Pakistan tie

Ever since the fixtures were announced in June, the contest between the arch-rivals has been the biggest talking point. 

Published: 14th October 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Motera stadium

A file photo of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: It’s about 11 AM here on Friday. Golu Singh is getting ready for what’s to come at the Ahmedabad Junction. He is an attendant with Umiya Enterprise, the contractor who runs the cloakroom in the city’s biggest railway station. With the much-anticipated India-Pakistan match a day away, Singh is expecting brisk business. 

Ever since the fixtures were announced in June, the contest between the arch-rivals has been the biggest talking point. Hotel prices in the city surged multifold and so did the airfare. To put it in perspective, hotels rooms that used to cost about Rs 2,000 were charging at least Rs 25,000 and it got dearer as the dates came closer. There were reports that fans even resorted to booking hospital beds. 

That’s not all. Several auto rickshaws have turned their vehicles into luggage-holding facilities during the game. Per the agreement, they will drop fans to the stadium before safeguarding the luggage for the rest of the evening. Nish Navalkar, who runs a social media marketing company in Mumbai, did something else. As part of a large travelling group, he decided to book the air-conditioned dormitory/retiring room at the railway station.

“This is the system across India. When you book a dorm, they give you a locker. If we don’t get a locker, we use the cloakroom or secure the luggage to our beds with chains. Since the dorm was for men, I had to book the IRCTC AC lounge for my wife. It cost Rs 1,400 for 24 hours per bed. For the lounge, it is Rs 50 per hour,” says Navalkar.

Brisk business

The security forces, fans, and vendors were all over Motera as both teams sweated it out at nets. “Through the day, 15-20 fans have used the cloakroom. The match is only at 2 PM. More people will come through the night and the morning as well,” Golu Singh said. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ind VS PakICC Cricket World Cup ODI World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp