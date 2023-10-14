ICC Cricket World Cup: It takes one day to create memories

Kalyani Mangale By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For some, the World fixture between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the MAC Stadium was their first time in Chennai watching a cricket match from the ground. For some, it was yet another visit to Chepauk to watch their favourite players in action. And for many kids, it was one of the best days of their lives. Even without the presence of the home team, 14,369 fans had a hot day out as the World Carnival continued in Chennai.

Amongst them was a family of three from Trichy. For Prabhakaran, Parvathi, and their daughter Prahalaya, who all donned Virat Kohli's replica jersey, it was their first experience of watching a cricket game from the stadium. "New Zealand is actually my second favourite team after India," Prabhakaran told The New Indian Express at Chepauk. "I couldn't get the tickets for India's match so we decided to come for this match. New Zealand have played really well in the tournament, so we are hoping for a great game," he added.

For Jagan, a Chennai local, it was a work day, so he couldn't take time out to watch a match from his beloved Chepauk, but he still managed to get a Virat Kohli jersey from the street-side vendors. "We have one of the best stadiums in the world. I have been there on many occasions in the past. My wishes to both teams for today. Chennai fans are the best. My wish is that Chepauk should host a WC final someday," he said.

Inside the ground, the supporters were loud for both sides, but the volunteers at the venue believed the local fans were mainly supporting New Zealand. And two friends. Shalini and Harini confirmed it. "We are massive Chennai Super Kings fans, so naturally we are here to support Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner. It's also good to know that Kane Williamson is back. We will see him bat for the first time in six months. So we will support the Kiwis, but we know, one cannot take Bangladesh lightly. They have been a great team and Shakib Al Hasan is a great player. So it will be an interesting matchup at this Chepauk pitch." The knowledgeable Chennai crowd indeed.

Apart from the neutral fans and die-hard supporters, almost 1750 kids from various schools across Chennai, including 170 special Kids from St. Louis Institute for Deaf and Blind, Adyar, were the real winners of the day. As a part of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s effort to promote the sport to kids, they invited these kids to a WC match and provided them with refreshments throughout the game. The state association also hopes to host 4,000 school kids per match for all the upcoming WC fixtures in the city.

The tagline of this edition of the cricket WC says, 'it takes one day', for many who returned home after today's match, that one day created so many core memories that could last forever. And if Jagan's wish comes true, the beloved stadium could create many more core memories for generations to come.

