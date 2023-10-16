ICC Cricket World Cup: England’s WC defence in tatters after second loss

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: England’s defence of the World Cup is in tatters. On Sunday, they came unstuck against Afghanistan in a manner that was wholly predictable but still surprising. Before delving into their chase, a word on the Afghans who picked up only their second 50-over World Cup win (and first since edging past Scotland in the 2015 edition) since making their debut in Australia and New Zealand eight years ago.

Afghanistan got off to the perfect start, courtesy Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 80 off 57. Even though Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone and Joe Root put the skids on the scoring, the pacers were taken for plenty. While the spin troika gave away 5/94 from their 24 overs, the pacers were dispatched. Afghanistan with their own spinners knew they had a chance of defending 284. Once Fazalhaq Farooqi scalped Jonny Bairtstow, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Nabi and, later, Rashid Khan, tighetened the screws. None of them are big turners but they didn’t err in line or length.

Joe Root lost his stumps while Liam Livingstone was caught in front. With half the side back in the pavillion inside 21 overs, the spinners asphyxiated the lower-order. While Harry Brook provided some resistance, Rashid, Nabi and Mujeeb kept chipping away at the edifice. From 125/5, Rashid and Nabi bowled 17 dot balls and conceded zero boundaries. The wickets came soon after as Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Brook fell, all to spin. The epilogue followed and the smiles plastered on the faces of the Afghan cricketers told its own story.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 284 in 49.5 ovs (Gurbaz 80, Ikram 58; A Rashid 3/42) bt England 215 in 40.3 ovs (Brook 66, Malan 32; Rashid Khan 3/37, Mujeeb 3/51).

