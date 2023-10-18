ICC Cricket World Cup: Netherlands pulls the rabbit out of the hat, beats South Africa by 38 runs

By Express News Service

DHARAMSALA: It’s not yet biting cold in Dharamsala. While the mountains have reported some snowfall activity, it was a very cool but not yet wind chill level cold (13*c on Tuesday night). It formed the backdrop to one of the most spectacular of upsets in the history of the World Cup. The Netherlands, with one of their quintessential Oranje jerseys radiating a magical glow under the lights, scalped unbeaten South Africa to give the competition a second shock in 48 hours. If Afghanistan beating — more like smashing — England on a strip assisting spin in New Delhi was predictable, this result was anything but.

When Tuesday dawned, South Africa woke up with a frown on their faces. There was reports of some weather around. Were they going to be denied a chance to face an Associate Nation before stiffer tests? When Tuesday night finished, South Africa’s serene beginning had turned dark. The music had stopped. Those familiar multi-nation tournament doubts had crept back.

This wasn’t just about any old Proteas collapse. This collapse was engineered by the Netherlands, who had to play a qualification tournament to earn the right to be in India for six weeks, thanks to what they did with both bat and ball. At 7/140 after being asked to bat, skipper Scott Edwards got to work with former South African international, Roelof van der Merwe. They added 64 runs in under six overs before the unbeaten Edwards forged another big stand of 41 in 19 balls. 246 in 43 overs. Game on.

It very much was after Temba Bavuma & Co had lost their heads in 20 madcap minutes; 4/8 in 21 balls. After that, there were some partnerships but the Dutch, after getting close on a occasions previously in this World Cup, stuck to the lengths that had got them the rewards.

Brief scores: Netherlands 245/8 in 43 ovs (Edwards 78 n.o; Jansen 2/27, Rabada 2/56) bt SA 207 in 42.5 ovs (Miller 43, Van Beek 3/60, De Leede 2/36, Van der Merwe 2/34).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DHARAMSALA: It’s not yet biting cold in Dharamsala. While the mountains have reported some snowfall activity, it was a very cool but not yet wind chill level cold (13*c on Tuesday night). It formed the backdrop to one of the most spectacular of upsets in the history of the World Cup. The Netherlands, with one of their quintessential Oranje jerseys radiating a magical glow under the lights, scalped unbeaten South Africa to give the competition a second shock in 48 hours. If Afghanistan beating — more like smashing — England on a strip assisting spin in New Delhi was predictable, this result was anything but. When Tuesday dawned, South Africa woke up with a frown on their faces. There was reports of some weather around. Were they going to be denied a chance to face an Associate Nation before stiffer tests? When Tuesday night finished, South Africa’s serene beginning had turned dark. The music had stopped. Those familiar multi-nation tournament doubts had crept back. This wasn’t just about any old Proteas collapse. This collapse was engineered by the Netherlands, who had to play a qualification tournament to earn the right to be in India for six weeks, thanks to what they did with both bat and ball. At 7/140 after being asked to bat, skipper Scott Edwards got to work with former South African international, Roelof van der Merwe. They added 64 runs in under six overs before the unbeaten Edwards forged another big stand of 41 in 19 balls. 246 in 43 overs. Game on. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It very much was after Temba Bavuma & Co had lost their heads in 20 madcap minutes; 4/8 in 21 balls. After that, there were some partnerships but the Dutch, after getting close on a occasions previously in this World Cup, stuck to the lengths that had got them the rewards. Brief scores: Netherlands 245/8 in 43 ovs (Edwards 78 n.o; Jansen 2/27, Rabada 2/56) bt SA 207 in 42.5 ovs (Miller 43, Van Beek 3/60, De Leede 2/36, Van der Merwe 2/34). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp