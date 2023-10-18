World Cup: Phillips shines under lights as New Zealand post fourth straight victory

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: New Zealand seem to be unstoppable at the moment. Up against Afghanistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup at the MA Chidambaram stadium under lights here on Wednesday, the Kiwis put up a polished display to post a 149-run victory, their fourth successive win. Now, they are deservedly top of the points table with eight points.

Riding on half-centuries by Will Young (54), Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71), the Black Caps posted 288/6 on a tricky wicket. Later, their bowlers did their task to the T to bundle out Afghanistan for just 139 runs. Trent Boult (2/18), Lockie Ferguson (3/19) and spinner Mitchell Santner (3/39) were on point as Afghanistan batters toiled.

It was a massive victory but it was not spotless. In the first innings, the Kiwis were in a spot of bother at 110 for 4. However, Tom Latham, stand-in skipper in the absence of Kane Williamson, and Glenn Phillips steadied the ship before going on to forge an impressive partnership of 144 runs off 153 balls. Both played to the merit of the ball and never shied away from taking quick singles. Eventually, that helped them post a competitive score.

Phillips hit as many as four sixes to entertain the crowd. His innings came to an end while trying to up the run rate. He fell to Naveen-ul-Haq. Latham, who ended up with a strike-rate of 91.89, was also dismissed by the same bowler later on. Phillips was pleased with their effort. "The Afghanistan spinners are incredibly talented and strong. Was really pleasing to see me and Tom go well in the middle after losing a few early. It was really good the way we batted here, especially on a dusty track here. Was great how we were able to take it down till the end and get the runs," he said

Glenn Phillips hit 71 off 80 deliveries to help the team post a competitive score against Afghanistan on Wednesday. He was adjudged Player of the Match for his effort. (Picture credit: P Ravikumar)

''We thought we'd be able to get 60 off the last 6 overs if we both were out there. The way Chapman (Mark) and Santner finished it off was amazing. Thought that around 250 would've been par. We're in an environment where we keep working for each other and play as a team. It's about understanding what you can do for your mate and him understanding what he can do for you. We understand each other's strengths and weaknesses really well,'' added Phillips, who was adjudged as the Man of the Match.

During their chase, Afghanistan were on the backfoot as soon as their openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, fell within the seventh over. The duo caved in to the pace and bounce of Boult and Matt Henry. Gurbaz hit a six off Henry but his joy was short-lived as he was sent back by the same bowler just a couple of balls later. Zadran didn't last long either as Boult got the better of him.

Rahmat Shah, who scored 36 runs, played sensibly to offer some resistance. But with every new delivery, victory seemed inevitable for New Zealand. When Shah was dismissed, Afghanistan were reduced to 107-5. From then on, Afghanistan lost wickets on regular intervals and eventually fell well short of the target.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand opener, Devon Conway (20) and Will Young (54), were watchful at the start before launching some big shots. Conway, who is familiar with the conditions here, was finding the gaps and Young was picking the right balls to dispatch. However, the promising opening partnership came to an end in the seventh over as Afghan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Conway. Conway failed to read a sharp delivery and was trapped in front. Afghans got their wicket after reviewing the decision (on-field umpire Joe Wilson initially gave not out).

New batter Rachin Ravindra (32) and Young then navigated the spinners well. Both were using their feet to good effect to counter the spinners. Young stepped out and carted Nabi over the ropes during that period of play. The Afghan spinners, on the other hand, failed to exploit the rough on the pitch from the Wallajah Road End.

Hashmatullah Shahidi's decision to bring in Azmatullah bore rich dividends. The New Zealand batters were done in by a change of pace. First, Rachin (32) was castled by a straighter delivery from Azmatullah as the India-born player missed the line, while trying to play across.

Four balls later, Young was dismissed while looking to go for a drive. He could only manage to edge it to wicketkeeper Ikram Alikhil, who took a diving catch to his left. Daryl Mitchell also was sent back soon before Latham and Phillips took control of the proceedings.

Scoreboard

New Zealand: Devon Conway lbw b Mujeeb 20 Will Young c Ikram Alikhil b Azmatullah 54 Rachin Ravindra b Azmatullah 32 Daryl Mitchell c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid Khan 1 Tom Latham b Naveen-ul-Haq 68 Glenn Phillips c Rashid Khan b Naveen-ul-Haq 71 Mark Chapman not out 25 Mitchell Santner not out 7

Extras: (LB-4, W-5, NB-1) 10

Total: (For 6 wickets in 50 Overs) 288

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-109, 3-110, 4-110, 5-254, 6-255)

Bowling: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10-0-57-1, Fazalhaq Farooqi 7-1-39-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 8-0-48-2, Mohammad Nabi 8-1-41-0, Rashid Khan 10-0-43-1, Azmatullah Omarzai 7-0-56-2.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Henry 11 Ibrahim Zadran c Santner b Boult 14 Rahmat Shah c&b Ravindra 36 Hashmatullah Shahidi c Santner b Ferguson 8 Azmatullah Omarzai c Latham b Boult 27 Ikram Alikhil (not out) 19 Mohammad Nabi b Santner 7 Rashid Khan c Mitchell b Ferguson 8 Mujeeb ur Rahman c Young Ferguson 4 Naveen-ul-Haq c Chapman b Santner 0 Fazalhaq Farooqi c Mitchell b Santner 0

Extras: (w-5) 5

Total: (all out in 34.4 overs) 139

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-27, 3-43, 4-97, 5-107, 6-125, 7-134, 8-138, 9-139.

Bowling: Trent Boult 7-1-18-2, Matt Henry 5-2-16-1, Mitchell Santner 7.4-0-39-3, Lockie Ferguson 7-1-19-3, Glenn Phillips 3-0-13-0, Rachin Ravindra 5-0-34-1.

Phillips hit as many as four sixes to entertain the crowd. His innings came to an end while trying to up the run rate. He fell to Naveen-ul-Haq. Latham, who ended up with a strike-rate of 91.89, was also dismissed by the same bowler later on. Phillips was pleased with their effort. "The Afghanistan spinners are incredibly talented and strong. Was really pleasing to see me and Tom go well in the middle after losing a few early. It was really good the way we batted here, especially on a dusty track here. Was great how we were able to take it down till the end and get the runs," he said Glenn Phillips hit 71 off 80 deliveries to help the team post a competitive score against Afghanistan on Wednesday. He was adjudged Player of the Match for his effort. 