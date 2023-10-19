Dutch touch: Uber Eats, county to pay bills

Swaroop Swaminathan and Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Paul van Meekeren is a practical man. County cricket to Uber Eats and Delveroo, he turned to everything that could keep his stomach full and heart yearning. When he was faced with the often impossible decision that modern cricketers are forced to take, he plumped for the logical choice. As Netherlands departed to Zimbabwe to play the ODI World Cup qualifiers in June-July, the pacer, like several other compatriots, turned up for a county side in England (Gloucestershire in his case).

“That is always hard to choose,” he tells this daily. “Emotionally, you want to play for your country but I took the decision a couple of years ago to look at this from a practical view. County cricket pays my bills, the country doesn’t. That’s life.” Unfortunately, the ‘life’ the 30-year-old describes is all too familiar for most cricketers who play the game outside the elite few countries.

Like many of the players who operate outside the elite bubble, Van Meekeren, who was also part of their famous win over the same opponents in last year’s T20 World Cup, too has had to odd jobs to keep the money coming in. In the latter part of 2020, he turned to a few apps to ensure he had some sustenance.

“At that time, I had just lost my contract with Somerset. I played club cricket but that means no income in the winter. So, I had no income when Covid came. I had to earn money so I took this job with Uber eats and Deliveroo. It sounds romantic but it was very well thought choice. With this, I could decide on my working times myself and be available whenever a cricket opportunity would turn up.”

Vantastic

On Tuesday night, Van Meekeren was one of 11 men who forwarded their names to Netherlands’ relatively tiny but developing cricketing folklore. His figures of 2/40 over nine tight overs helped team to a 39-run win over S Africa

