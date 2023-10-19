India set to get high on strong unit

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

PUNE: When it comes to rivalries in cricket, especially in the Asian subcontinent, the narrative has largely revolved around India and Pakistan. Bangladesh, for years, have tried to punch above their weight, to compete equally with the other three Asian teams that include Sri Lanka as well.

Over the past decade, Bangladesh have constantly tried to push themselves to their limits, and even caused upsets, especially against subcontinental teams. They have their own kind of rivalries against each Asian team. This often tends to bring out the best, and sometimes, even their the worst. When it is against India, Bangladesh somehow managed to come together as a unit and pull off the improbable.

At another level, it can be considered a heist because the Shakib Al Hasan-led side's three win in the last four matches came when some of India's key bowlers were missing. Whether it was Jasprit Bumrah or Kuldeep Yadav in last December or when most of the top players were rested during the Asia Cup, Bangladesh haven’t played a full-fledged India team since the 2019 World Cup clash. In that Birmingham contest, Rohit Sharma scored a century and India won by 28 runs.

Having a full strength bowling unit is a boon to the team and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey in particular. Speaking ahead of the clash against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here, the bowling coach said that the last couple of years had been tough without the services of Bumrah, who was sidelined due to back injury.

“It is tough to miss someone like Bumrah," he said. "You have seen him in the last three games that he has played. What he brings to the table — he is a world class bowler. He gives you that breakthrough that you require in the power plays. He is well adapted to bowl in the middle overs and he's a top gun dead-over bowler.”

What Bumrah’s comeback meant is that someone like Mohammed Shami is sitting out and so is R Ashwin depending on the combination the team wants to play. Though it definitely is a tough decision to keep bowlers like them out, the bowling coach said that the players have been told about their roles and when their services will be needed. He also added that India would want to maintain the start they have got in the tournament — 28 wickets and three wins in three games — and aren’t talking about rotating bowlers or managing workload just yet. As for the track record against Bangladesh or how they would handle it should things go South, the coach was diplomatic. "India are focusing on what they want to do and not on the opponents, Bangladesh, is what he said.

Bangladesh's is a different but quirky story. For the nation, cricket and chaos often go hand in hand, like the one before the World Cup involving Tamim Iqbal-Shakib, who had a fallout with Shakib.

Coming to this game, they do have a genuine concern. They have lost two games after winning the first one against Afghanistan. What more, their captain and the most important player, Shakib, is still recovering from a quad injury he picked up during the game against New Zealand in Chennai.

While Shakib did bat on Tuesday, he was taken for a scan on Wednesday. “He had a good batting session yesterday and did a little bit of running between the wickets. We did a scan today, so we are waiting for the results. At the moment he is okay. We haven't tried bowling him yet. So, he will come tomorrow morning and we will assess him again and then make a decision,” said Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha on Wednesday.

He also confirmed that the team management would not risk losing Shakib to a longer lay-off. “If he is not ready to play, we won't risk him. But if he's ready, then there's a chance of him playing tomorrow,” he said. Should Shakib miss the clash, it would be a big blow to Bangladesh both tactically as well as morally. And it will be interesting to see how they cope with it.

While Bangladesh have caused upsets against India, doing so here could be a different ball game. And if they do manage, it will only add more flavour to the already building rivalry.

