Muddle in the middle

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

PUNE: In the lead up to the World Cup, one of the points was how this tournament could be won in the middle-overs (10-40). Especially with the bat. What has happened is rather interesting. Instead of seeing teams dominate the phase with the bat, there is a trend of sides losing wickets in clusters during the middle-overs. And it is not restricted to one team.

Australia lost the plot against India in Chennai after Steve Smith got out. Pakistan, again versus India, once Babar Azam was dismissed. England lost wickets in a cluster against Afghanistan and so did Sri Lanka against Australia. Is there a common thread that connects these collapses? Do teams collapse trying to aim high? Or do they get stuck trying to consolidate and fail at accelerating?

Evidently, there is more than one reason for it. India cricketer and commentator Abhinav Mukund feels that one cannot generalise a phase of the game. In the England-Afghanistan game, he believes that it was probably a culmination of England trying to go too hard, conceding way too many than they should have and not playing the right personnel for the conditions that were not on offer. “The one thing you can say is that the sustained pressure you have in the ODI format is more than the T20 format because bowlers get to bowl only one or two overs together at a time. Sometimes, the sustained pressure is resulting in wickets,” Abhinav tells this daily.

A cricket nerd who looks at data and analyses the sport at the micro level, the former Tamil Nadu captain believes the trend that one can see is not just numerical. “(In T20s) you are not going to walk into bat when there is a bowler on top when he has already picked up two wickets or the team is under pressure and you have sustain for a longer period of time. I think that is something that’s possibly slowly dying in terms of the approach of the batter,” he says.

Meanwhile, Abhinav also recognises the tactical aspect to what is happening as well. Referring to the game between Netherlands and South Africa, he notes how Scott Edwards was keen on getting Quinton de Kock out and persisted with two off-spinners (Aryan Dutt and Colin Ackermann) from both ends. Once he got de Kock, Edwards brought on Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeran. “In a World Cup there is a lot more at stake. Netherlands didn’t have too much to lose."

He cites one example to drive home the point. "The numbers suggest that Babar has been dismissed by off-spinners and that is the numerical evidence you have in front of you. There are a lot of teams that may not to play an offie against Pakistan because they are a team stacked with right-handers. Netherlands chose to bowl Aryan Dutt against him (De Kock) and they got him out. They were having sheets and sheets of plans which they were trying to execute. It is fun to watch. It is an analyst’s dream in terms of going with a particular plan and executing it. There are a lot of captains who feel a gut feel is very important and instinct is so important despite having the data behind you. They took it to another level. But where Netherlands get exposed is sometimes they get out skilled. When they get out skilled, they can’t do much,” he says.

This World Cup is a long tournament where teams play across different conditions. That comes with its own challenges to adapt. Add to that the baggage and fatigue of travel, how can teams avoiding losing wickets in clusters during the middle-overs? “By playing good cricket,” laughs Abhinav before adding, “I don’t think a lot of teams have the answer. In the past, you consolidate for 15-20 balls, that is what India have been doing really well. Even in a collapse, I felt Virat Kohli or KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer, whoever comes in, are taking the time at the start instead of going 'bang bang'. Even New Zealand for that matter. They played their cricket in that way only and that might possibly be suiting them.”



Mid-innings crisis



There have been quite a few middle-over collapses so far in this WC, a look at how they happened….



Australia 110/2 to 190/7 vs India, Chennai

When Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were chuntering along, it seemed like all was well with the way Australia were batting. Ravindra Jadeja got Smith and that triggered a collapse. From 110/2, Australia slumped to 140/7 before being bundled out for 199 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. None of the Australian middle-order batters, who are known for their big-hitting, were able to take the attack to the Indian spinners.



Sri Lanka 157/1 to 209 all out vs Australia, Lucknow

Kusal Perera was batting like a dream. He was picking boundaries off every Australian bowler. It seemed like Sri Lanka were going to do a South Africa against Australia. Until Pat Cummins found the gap between Perera’s bat and pad to send him packing. What followed was a collapse that is humorous even by Sri Lankan standards. Barring Charith Asalanka, everyone fell like a pack of cards as Sri Lanka lost their last nine wicket for 52 runs.



Pakistan 155/2 to 191 vs India, Ahmedabad

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were taking singles, moving along as Pakistan crossed 150-run mark with both nearing fifties. The latter even celebrated it. Then a momentary lapse of concentration against Mohammed Siraj and Azam was back in the pavilion. Kuldeep Yadav struck twice, Jasprit Bumrah produced some magic and out of nowhere Pakistan were out of the contest. They were all out of 191, losing eight wickets for just 36 runs.



England 91/3 to 138/6 vs Afghanistan, New Delhi

At 91/3 while chasing 285, with Jos Buttler and Harry Brook in the middle, England looked in a comfortable position. Little did anyone know what was to come. Buttler was cleaned up by Naveen-ul-Haq and that opened the floodgates. All of a sudden Brook was waging lone battle. Once he got out, it was all over for England.

In the England-Afghanistan game, he believes that it was probably a culmination of England trying to go too hard, conceding way too many than they should have and not playing the right personnel for the conditions that were not on offer. "The one thing you can say is that the sustained pressure you have in the ODI format is more than the T20 format because bowlers get to bowl only one or two overs together at a time. Sometimes, the sustained pressure is resulting in wickets," Abhinav tells this daily. A cricket nerd who looks at data and analyses the sport at the micro level, the former Tamil Nadu captain believes the trend that one can see is not just numerical. "(In T20s) you are not going to walk into bat when there is a bowler on top when he has already picked up two wickets or the team is under pressure and you have sustain for a longer period of time. 