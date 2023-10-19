Home Sport Cricket

Rohit Sharma fined for overspeeding while driving Lamborghini on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The incident took place on Tuesday and the fines, which were processed the next day, were paid, Highway Superintendent of Police Lata Phad said.

Published: 19th October 2023 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PUNE: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was issued two traffic violation challans entailing a cumulative fine of Rs 4,000 for overspeeding while driving a Lamborghini Urus on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday and the fines, which were processed the next day, were paid, Highway Superintendent of Police Lata Phad said.

In the first instance, an auto camera installed on the expressway recorded the speed of his luxury car near Kamshet Tunnel at 117 kilometres per hour, much higher than the permissible limit of 105 kmph, said Sub Inspector Amol Powar.

Near Somatane Phata, the car was clocked at 111 kmph, higher than the 105 kmph speed limit on the stretch, Powar added.

The Indian team played its World Cup match against Bangladesh in the Maharashtra Cricket Association's stadium in Gahunje here on Thursday.

India won by seven wickets.

ALSO READ | 2023 ODI World Cup: Rohit Sharma's tryst with destiny

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Sharma World Cup Lamborghini

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp