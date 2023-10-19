World Cup: Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar's record as India slay Bangla Tigers by seven wickets

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

PUNE: It's the fourth ball of the eleventh over during India’s chase at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday. Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud runs in and bangs the ball short. Rohit Sharma, who at this point had gotten into his position after the shuffle, proceeds with his forward press in an attempt to pull the ball. However, at the last moment, Sharma opts to leave, respecting the delivery for what it was — a sharp bouncer which he was not in a position to hook.

Not often does one see Sharma recusing himself a pull shot. It’s always been his go-to shot and a signature as well. Mamud runs in again. Another short ball, except this time he misses the line. Sharma gets into position and pulls the ball, he tried to keep it down a bit, from a little outside off-stump behind square for a four. Thrown in all the adjectives you want and it would do no justice.

The number scrolls on the ticker — Rohit vs short balls since 2019 WC: Avg - 403. There isn’t a decimal misplaced, nor is the number extrapolated. That is how mighty Sharma has been against short-balls. He has played other shots as well, but it is his pulls and hooks that has set the crowd alive and even taken him to the top of the run-scorer list for this WC. Two overs later, he would hook Mamud for another six before hitting one straight to the fielder (48 runs from 40 balls), bringing down his average against short balls to 207 since 2019 WC. In a chase of 257, he had done his job.

Watching Sharma at the other end was Shubman Gill. The opener had fallen sick days before the tournament and had missed the first two games. He was down with dengue, hospitalised in Chennai, before getting back to do what he loves — batting — in a week’s time. He never misses a net session, even if it is optional. On Wednesday, he was one of the few to turn up. And the sound of the ball hitting Gill’s bat is something that will stay with you even in the nets.

As it would, had one seen him step out and launch Nasum Ahmed into the stands in Pune. Mustafizur Rahman pushes one across, Gill leans a bit and asks the ball to go to the extra-cover boundary with his bat, and it does. Rahman bowlers straighter, he directs the ball towards midwicket. A bit shorter, and he crashes it past backward point for a four. Sharma might have missed his fifty, but Gill doesn’t. He gets there but falls trying to take down Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 53 runs from 55 balls.

But India aren’t worried. For there is Virat Kohli who walks in to the biggest cheer you’d get in this day and age for an Indian wicket. He comes in and gets a free hit. Kohli clears his front leg and hits it down the ground. The next ball is a free hit too. This time, he goes ariel, lofting Mamud downtown. Kohli isn’t the aggressor around whom others bat anymore. He is this Indian team’s accumulator. Kohli comes in, takes the team forward and lets others do their part. But even at 34, he is still the chase master. He keeps the scorecard moving by running hard and every once in a while treats the world of his majestic stroke play. He has 47 ODI tons, 77 across formats, and is searching for his 48th.

Shreyas Iyer comes in and goes, but Kohli stays. He is joined by KL Rahul, with whom Kohli revived India in Chennai, and the two build on. He drives Rahman through extra-cover, while Rahul cuts Miraz. It gets to a point where Kohli is on 74 and India need 26 to win. Kohli hits Mamud for a six, and takes a single. Smashes ten more off Nasum before retaining strike. He is going for the hundred.

It gets to an extent where the crowd is cheering the singles that are not taken. Bangladesh bowl a wide, and get booed. Kohli knows how to chase. He does that math better than most. He nudges and goes for a two. Does it again. Then a single. India need two and Kohli need three. Nasum slides one down, wide not given. Kohli has a wry smile. Third ball of the 42nd over, he steps out and launches the spinner into the stands. Century No. 48 in ODIs for Kohli; 78 in internationals --- 103 n.o from 97 balls. He celebrates arms aloft, embraced by Rahul who missed one in Chennai. "I wanted to make a big contribution. Have made fifties in World Cups, wanted to finish it off this time," Kohli told broadcasters after the victory.

For India, its two points. Fourth win on the trot, and all while chasing. The batting might of the Men in Blue continues. It’s been the theme so far — if Sharma doesn’t get you, Gill will. When both don’t, Kohli will.

Bangladesh: 256/8 in 50 ovs (Das 66, Hasan 51; Jadeja 2/38, Bumrah 2/41)

India: 261/3 in 41.3 ovs (Virat Kohli 103 n.o., Shubman Gill 53; Miraz 2/47)

