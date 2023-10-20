Home Sport Cricket

Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup fixture against New Zealand with ankle injury

Hardik underwent scans following the injury in Pune on Thursday and is heading to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his recovery.

India's Hardik Pandya attempts to stop the ball during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Friday ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup clash against New Zealand due to an ankle injury he suffered while bowling against Bangladesh.

India will play New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22.

"Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India's match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune," said the BCCI in a statement.

"The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England," the board added.

India has a long gap between the Dharamsala and Lucknow game, which is scheduled for October 29.

