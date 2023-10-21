Army bowls out cricket, players in a bind

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Services team normally comprises at least four or five cricketers from the Indian Army. This time, however, there is none. The recent sports policy announced by the Army means cricketers employed by it have to miss out on domestic tournaments, including the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20). When cricket has been included in Los Angeles Olympic fixtures in 2028 during the IOC Session in Mumbai on Monday, this would definitely come as a surprise.

In March this year, the Army came out with a sports policy that led to the closure of quite a few nodes, including cricket, golf, tennis and squash. The development meant cricketers serving in the Army could not represent the Services team. What has made it difficult for players to pursue cricket is that they have to seek permission from their parent unit to represent a state team. And in this case, time had been a constraint as most states finish their selection process well before the domestic season commences.

If some players are to be believed, they may not be released from the unit. “Forget about other units. Take for instance, if someone has been posted in Jammu and Kashmir then he may not be released to play cricket,” said one player, adding it would be difficult for the player to leave his unit as well.

“We have reviewed various disciplines and how they are helping in nation building through sports. Nodes of a few disciplines like rugby and cricket have been closed as they were not delivering results,” Brigadier (Physical Training) Satyavrat Sheoran told this daily. He said the players are free to represent other states if their unit permits.

Node shut a setback

The cricket node is among eight to be closed due for lack of results. It means no cricket activity. Manpower, including players and staff posted at these nodes, have been reverted to their parent units by March 25, 2023 latest

