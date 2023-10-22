Home Sport Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup: India wins toss, opts to bowl against New Zealand

New Zealand emerged as victors when they last met India in the World Cup, beating them by 18 runs in the semi-final of the 2019 edition.

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham watches as India's captain Rohit Sharma spins the coin at the toss. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DHARAMSHALA: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl in their World Cup match against New Zealand here on Sunday.

India have made two changes, bringing in Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami in place of Hardik Pandya, who sustained an ankle injury in the match against Bangladesh earlier this week, and Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand are unchanged.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (w/c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

