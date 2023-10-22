Melbourne Stars routed for record-low 29 in women's BBL

By AFP

ADELAIDE: A Melbourne Stars side boasting Australia skipper Meg Lanning and several England internationals was bundled out for just 29 runs -- a record-low score in the women's Big Bash League.

The previous low in the Twenty20 competition's eight seasons was the 66 posted by both Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes in 2017.

The Stars' innings lasted just 57 legal deliveries, with no player making double figures against rampant defending champions Adelaide Strikers, who won by a crushing 148 runs.

"The main thing is now not to let this one game define us as a team"



Hear the full thoughts of the coach herehttps://t.co/V3NicejjxN pic.twitter.com/iUg5W7Kc0D — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) October 22, 2023

"Everyone kept saying 'this is ridiculous, what's happening'," said Strikers skipper Tahlia McGrath after the game on Saturday evening at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

"It's still a little bit hard to process."

Along with Lanning, the Stars' top order featured fellow Australian Annabel Sutherland, plus England-capped trio Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey and Maia Bouchier.

Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington both grabbed three wickets each with Zimbabwe leg-spinner Anesu Mushangwe taking two.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

