'Gory' dog bite injury sidelines Australia's Healy

By AFP

SYDNEY: Alyssa Healy has undergone finger surgery after trying to break up a fight between her dogs, with the acting Australia skipper admitting Monday her injury looked like "a crime scene".

The star wicketkeeper-batter, who has been standing in for regular captain Meg Lanning while she has a break, said it was "quite gory," but the operation on a severed artery went well.

The two puppies she owns with her husband, Australia paceman Mitchell Starc, were having "a bit of rough and tumble" over the weekend.

"It got a little bit more than that, and unfortunately I got my hand in the wrong place at the wrong time," she said.

"I won't lie to you, when I pulled my finger out initially, I thought I was in strife.

"I think there was an artery involved which probably made it look more like a crime scene than it needed to be ... but it's (the operation's) all seemingly gone smoothly at the moment."

Healy, who is sidelined from the women's Big Bash League, will check in with her surgeon later this week to get a clearer idea on when she might return.

Starc is currently with the Australia men's team at the World Cup in India.

