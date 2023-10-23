Team India gets down time in Dharamsala after victory against New Zealand

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

DHARAMSHALA: After their four-wicket win against New Zealand in the high-octane clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium, Dharamsala on Sunday, the Indian team are getting a much deserved break ahead of their next game.

The Rohit Sharma-led squad would stay back at the hill station for a couple of days at the hill station in Himachal Pradesh before travelling to Lucknow for the match against England that is set to be played on October 29.

Since arriving in Chennai on October 5, the Indian contingent have travelled to five cities for as many games in 17 days till the game against New Zealand on Sunday. Through their dominant campaign, India have outplayed Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. On Sunday, thanks to Virat Kohli’s 95 and Mohammed Shami’s fifer, India edged past the Black Caps to get to the top of the points table.

Halfway through their campaign, the Men in Blue look invincible in the ongoing ODI World Cup. Yes, they have chased on all five occasions, but the batting-order has come good in every game. Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the tournament followed by Sharma. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, too, have fifties to their names, having helped India get across the line in New Delhi and Dharamsala.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav have done well in four games, Jasprit Bumrah has been the backbone of the pace attack, and Shami returned to the playing XI with a five-wicket haul in Dharamsala. Perhaps, the one concern was the ankle injury Hardik Pandya sustained in Pune against Bangladesh. However, the all-rounder, who missed the New Zealand game, is expected to join the team in Lucknow for the England clash.

With four more league games spread across the country — Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru — the players and the families would want to refresh and recover during the downtime they are getting in Dharamsala. Other overseas teams who have played in the scenic hill station have done a bit of sight seeing themselves. It should not come as a surprise should the Indian players take the time away from the hectic schedule to relax in the chilly weather in Dharamsala.

