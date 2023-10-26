Muzumdar appointed as India women head coach

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what was a long overdue appointment, the BCCI named former cricketer and coach Amol Muzumdar as the head coach of the Indian senior women’s team on Wednesday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has been without a head coach since Ramesh Powar was reshuffled to NCA last december. Since then, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Nooshin Al Khadeer acted as head coaches on different occasions, with the former heading the team during Asian Games.

Muzumdar’s appointment comes at a time when India are looking to build a strong team for next year’s T20 World Cup and the home ODI World Cup in 2025. “The next two years are extremely important as two World Cups are scheduled in the period. Together with the coaching and support staff, we will look to tick every box and give ourselves the best chance to succeed,” Muzumdar said in a statement released by BCCI.

