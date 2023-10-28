2023 ODI World Cup: Outside support by the staff in play  

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India's throwdown specialist Raghu Raghavendraa went viral last November when India overcame Bangladesh in a T20 World Cup match at the Adelaide Oval. More than the player, it was Raghu, who got traction on the social media sites with netizens showering praise on him. Running around the field with a brush in his hand, he was cleaning the shoes of Indian players to prevent them from skidding due to the wet conditions.

Even in this World Cup support staff's contribution has been critical, especially during matches played in hot and humid conditions, like in Chennai where Pakistan met South Africa in a group game on Friday. It rained before the game and as the sun started beating down the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the temperature rose. Humidity too was high.

South Africa fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen would saunter languidly to the third man for a drink after every over. A member of the South Africa team (support staff) was marshalling the boundary line with a towel, at times with an ice pack and different coloured liquid bottles in hand.

This has been a feature of late and in the World Cup, no team wanted to keep their players dehydrated and tired. Ramji Srinivasan, former India strength and conditioning coach, rightly defines the role of support staff. "It is the duty of support staff to help the players. Earlier, we never used to have so many support staff. They should always be there for players at any point in time. You have to be on the field. They are meant to support and help the players in whatever capacity they can apart from their specialised duty," he told this daily.

Most of the time, they have to move around the boundary rope to take care of players. Apart from carrying water bottles and sports drinks, they carry wet towels and ice packs with them to prevent players from getting dehydrated and cool them down in case of excessive heat and humidity. They are also stationed at different positions to make sure players don't have to cover the ground to fetch the ball disposed of for the boundary. This way they help players in preserving their energy.

"This has been in practice for quite some time now. Players cannot come to one place all the time to refresh themselves except for a drinks break. So we usually place bottles and hydration drinks on the boundary, especially at far-off areas like third man, deep fine leg, long on, long off and midwicket. In places like Chennai and Mumbai where the humidity is very high, the probability of dehydration is quite high. So to keep them hydrated, reserve players and support staff go around with towels and sometimes in extreme heat wet towels or ice packs. If they wipe their faces with these cold towels or keep them around their necks then heat evaporation is very quick and the body cools down quickly. Especially at the nape of the neck, these towels help in keeping body temperature at the optimum level so that they don't get dehydrated and stay free from fatigue."

It was around 2010-11 that Ramji started urine specific gravity test. The S&C coach feels it has to be performed well ahead of the match, at least 24-48 hours before, to prevent dehydration. He also asserts that every player is different and a hydration plan has to be designed keeping in mind what his needs are and also his skill sets. "We prepare the right mix of concoction keeping a player in mind and place the bottle with his name on it. It is also hygienic. Everyone in the support staff has to be organised for this as what is working for one player cannot work for another."

While hydration is important, the member of the support staff has to ensure that the players are not hyper-hydrated. "You cannot be waterlogged as well otherwise it will affect your mobility in the field and feel like going to rest restroom frequently. A member of support staff has to keep a tab on it."

Dehydration causes cramps and at times may lead to blackouts as well. South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen experienced it firsthand when he hammered a match-winning century against England in Mumbai last week.

"Drinking water immediately has to be avoided as it may cause blackouts. So everything begins well in advance. We play a vital role in chalking out the team's practice and training schedule, the timings of their meals and what hydration plan an individual would need. These hydration protocols have to be adhered to in a strict professional manner no matter what and again it's the duty of support staff to maintain it."

So next time you appreciate players for their efforts on the field, save some words of praise for these unsung heroes whose work began long before the cricketers take the field and continue even after the match is over.

