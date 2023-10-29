ICC Cricket World Cup: Invincible India hit six, look set for last four

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: There was a certain aura in the air inside the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday night. To be in the presence of the Indian team was to be breathing the same rarified air as the side playing like champions-elect. While it may read like hyperbole, it only accurately conveys how dominating the hosts have been over their first six World Cup games.

In terms of overs, this is how quickly they have been winning games. They had almost 10 overs to spare when they got over the line against Australia (8.4). Since then, the procession has continued. Fifteen against Afghanistan, 19.3 against Pakistan, 8.3 against Bangladesh, two against New Zealand and dismissed England with 15.1 overs to spare on Sunday.

The quirk of the format means they need one more win to assure themselves of a spot in the last four but that will surely be confirmed in the days to come. They are playing a sport from the dream factory and it’s not hard to get lost in their spell.

Sunday had a new challenge for Rohit Sharma & Co. and they aced that with minimum fuss. When Jos Buttler inserted India in on a slugging pitch, the choice was filled with intrigue. How would they go about setting a target? Would Rohit keep his aggression going? Would the middle-order make some runs if the need arose?

All these questions had affirmative replies on a special night — where they registered a 100-run win against defending champions to move to the top of the table — for the nearly full-capacity crowd that had begun making their way a good three-and-a-half hours before the first ball was even bowled. It’s the sort of buzz the team has created thanks to this winning run that they are on.

Up next is Sri Lanka at the Wankhede on Friday where that same aura may be visible again. The aura of invincibility.

