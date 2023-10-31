TN women down Karnataka

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten 52 by MD Thirushkamini, Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka by four wickets in the seventh round of the BCCI Senior women T20 Group B league match played at Infipro Sports Club grounds, Vadodara. Thirushkamini and Eloksi Arun (21) added 53 runs in 52 balls for the sixth wicket. Brief scores: Karnataka 106/8 in 20 ovs (G Divya 41, C Prathyusha 32; Akshara Srinivasan 3/16) lost to Tamil Nadu 110/6 in 19.4 ovs (MD Thirushkamini 52 n.o; C Prathyusha 3/8).

Vidarbha clinch thriller

Aman Mokhade’s century 145 (114b, 13x4, 4x6) enabled Vidarbha to beat Tamil Nadu by three wickets in the BCCI men U-23 inter-state ‘A’ one dayers Group-B league round match at SCA stadium Rajkot. Vidarbha needed nine runs in the last over and managed to get it. For Tamil Nadu, openers Tushar Raheja (135; 129b, 12x4, 5x6) and R Vimal Khumar (143; 141b, 12x4, 4x6) slammed centuries to help the visitors post a challenging 345 for 4 in 50 overs, but Tamil Nadu bowlers failed to step up.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 345/4 in 50 ovs (Tushar Raheja 135, R Vimal Khumar 143) lost to Vidarbha 349/7 in 50 ovs (Prerit Agrawal 74, Aman Mokhade 145, Mandar Mahale 36, Jagjot Singh Sasan 32).

Senthil shines

The third Tamil Nadu IM-norm closed circuit chess tournament, which is being organised by Madurai District CA, commenced at Poppys Hotel (Madurai) on Monday. FM Senthil Maran K of Chennai beat WFM Ayan Allahverdiyeva of Azerbaijan.

TN teams dominate

Tamil Nadu defeated Puducherry 11-8, 11-6 in the men’s final of the 7th senior national fistball meet held in Dindigul. In the women’s category, Tamil Nadu beat Telangana 11-9, 11-4 to take the top prize.

