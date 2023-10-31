Home Sport Cricket

TN women down Karnataka

Riding on an unbeaten 52 by MD Thirushkamini, Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka by four wickets in the seventh round of the BCCI Senior women T20 Group B

Published: 31st October 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

cricket bat and ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten 52 by MD Thirushkamini, Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka by four wickets in the seventh round of the BCCI Senior women T20 Group B league match played at Infipro Sports Club grounds, Vadodara. Thirushkamini and Eloksi Arun (21) added 53 runs in 52 balls for the sixth wicket. Brief scores: Karnataka 106/8 in 20 ovs (G Divya 41, C Prathyusha 32; Akshara Srinivasan 3/16) lost to Tamil Nadu 110/6 in 19.4 ovs (MD Thirushkamini 52 n.o; C Prathyusha 3/8).

Vidarbha clinch thriller
Aman Mokhade’s century 145 (114b, 13x4, 4x6) enabled Vidarbha to beat Tamil Nadu by three wickets in the BCCI men U-23 inter-state ‘A’ one dayers Group-B league round match at SCA stadium Rajkot. Vidarbha needed nine runs in the last over and managed to get it. For Tamil Nadu, openers Tushar Raheja (135; 129b, 12x4, 5x6) and R Vimal Khumar (143; 141b, 12x4, 4x6) slammed centuries to help the visitors post a challenging 345 for 4 in 50 overs, but Tamil Nadu bowlers failed to step up.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 345/4 in 50 ovs (Tushar Raheja 135, R Vimal Khumar 143) lost to Vidarbha 349/7 in 50 ovs (Prerit Agrawal 74, Aman Mokhade 145, Mandar Mahale 36, Jagjot Singh Sasan 32).

Senthil shines
The third Tamil Nadu IM-norm closed circuit chess tournament, which is being organised by Madurai District CA, commenced at Poppys Hotel (Madurai) on Monday. FM Senthil Maran K of Chennai beat WFM Ayan Allahverdiyeva of Azerbaijan.

TN teams dominate
Tamil Nadu defeated Puducherry 11-8, 11-6 in the men’s final of the 7th senior national fistball meet held in Dindigul. In the women’s category, Tamil Nadu beat Telangana 11-9, 11-4 to take the top prize.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Karnataka BCCI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp