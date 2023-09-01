Pakistan pacer Aizaz Cheema has no regrets despite playing int'l cricket for less than a year

Express News Service

KANDY: Pakistan pacer Aizaz Cheema was the toast of the nation more than a decade ago when his last-over heroics helped the Misbah-ul-Haq-led side to lift the 2012 Asia Cup. It was the second continental title for Pakistan and had come after 12 years. Incidentally, it was also the last time Pakistan managed to clinch the coveted trophy.

With Bangladesh needing nine off the last over, Misbah threw the ball to Cheema. Defending a paltry 236, the visitors had managed to stretch the match to the final over but recognised batter Mahmudullah was still at the crease giving hosts an edge. "By the 47th over, I realised I would have to bowl the last over as others had finished their quotas. I was happy and confident when I was given the ball," Cheema told this daily from Lahore remembering the final.

The fast bowler, who made his international debut only six months ago at the age of 31 varied his pace to fox the batters to make sure his team won the final by a thin margin of two runs. "The plan was to confuse batters and keep them guessing. Mahmudullah was still there but I never had even an iota of doubt over Pakistan winning the match. I had already picked the wickets of Shakib ul Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim and I knew I could stop Bangladesh from crossing the line," added Cheema.

Ironically, Cheema could play only one ODI after his gutsy death bowling in the Asia Cup final and never returned to the side. "I still don't know the reason. I played domestic cricket for almost eight years after getting dropped. Eventually, in 2020 I decided to retire as I was turning 40 and delve into cricket coaching," said Cheema, who is working as a specialist coach with the Lahore team these days. He, however, is happy with what he achieved as an international cricketer and termed the Asia Cup final as his fondest memory along with his Test debut.

Interestingly, even before the match-winning performance, Cheema had a chance to represent the country at cricket's biggest tournament, the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in 2011. He was included in the group of propbables selected for the blue-riband event. As luck would have it, he missed the berth when the list was pruned closer to the tournament.

"Playing in the World Cup for your country that too in India could have been a dream come true moment but that didn't happen. I was disappointed not to make it to the final squad but was also happy with my progress as I at least found a place in the list of probables."

It has been more than 11 years since Pakistan won their last Asia Cup with Cheema playing a key role. The pacer, however, believes the Babar Azam-led side has a good chance to add a third continental title to their trophy cabinet. "They are a good side. Pakistan are known to have a good pace attack but their batting line-up is also good now.

Not only at the top, but the middle and lower order are capable of scoring runs. As far as pacers are concerned, they complement each other which is a good sign. These traits make them favourites for not only the Asia Cup but also the upcoming World Cup. India are also a good side and they along with Pakistan, Australia, England and New Zealand, who play their best cricket in ICC events, have a good chance to at least reach the World Cup semifinals."

Cheema later played cricket in India representing his franchise Lahore Lions in the now-defunct Champions League T20 Trophy where top teams from T20 leagues of various countries used to compete.



Having bowled to Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and other greats of his generation, Cheema felt former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara was the most difficult batter to bowl at. "He apparently had an answer to every delivery. In the two Tests I played against him, he scored a double century in each of them. It's not that I never got him as I had him once in a Test and once in an ODI but he always looked formidable while batting."

Despite playing international cricket for less than a year, Cheema has no regrets except one thing. "I always wanted to bowl against Brian Lara but that never happened. That's my only regret," signed off Cheema.

