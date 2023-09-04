Home Sport Cricket

Asia Cup: After showing middle finger to crowd, Gambhir says he was reacting to anti-India slogans

"When you come to watch sport don't indulge in political sloganeering. If you are shouting anti-India slogans and Kashmir slogans you can't expect me to keep quiet," said Gambhir.

Published: 04th September 2023 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

The incident took place during India's high-octane tournament opener against Pakistan (File Photo by Sam Panthaky / AFP)

By PTI

PALLEKELE: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who showed his middle finger to spectators during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan, on Monday said it was a riposte to "anti-India slogans" from a section of the crowd.

A video circulating on social media shows Gambhir making the obscene gesture at the crowd during India's high-octane tournament opener against their arch foes, which was abandoned owing to incessant rain.

"When you come to watch sport don't indulge in political sloganeering. If you are shouting anti-India slogans and Kashmir slogans you can't expect me to keep quiet. Social media never gives you full picture," Gambhir told mediapersons.

ALSO READ | Asia Cup: Rivalry big but cricket binds India & Pak players

A section of the media reported that chants of "Kohli, Kohli" were heard when Gambhir was walking back to the broadcasting area from the ground in Pallekele during the rain interruption.

However, Gambhir made it clear that his reaction had nothing to do with chants of "Kohli, Kohli".

"Whatever is shown on social media, there is no truth to it. People show what they want to show on social media. What actually happened was there were anti-India slogans being chanted. There were slogans about Kashmir also. So there will obviously be a reaction, one way or the other."

Gambhir is part of the commentary team for the continental tournament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir Asia Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp