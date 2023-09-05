Fans stand to lose, U-19 Windies tour may rule Dambulla out of race

Express News Service

PALLEKELE: Fans are expected to be the biggest losers even as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) weighs its options LA: before taking a final call on shifting the Super Four stage of the 2023 Asia Cup out of Colombo due to inclement weather. A lot of them reached Sri Lanka to witness their teams in action at the continental tournament.

As far as fans from India and Pakistan are concerned, most of them decided to watch at least two matches between the rivals — one each in group and Super Four stage — before taking a call on the final.

The first match was abandoned at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium after the first innings due to rain. The second match is scheduled at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on September 10.

This daily spoke to four Pakistan fans from Singapore, who reached Kandy on Saturday to watch the match in Pallekele. When queried, they confirmed their plan to watch the second match as well on September 10 in Colombo before flying back. The rain in Pallekele had already deprived them of an opportunity to enjoy the full match. It can again force them to change their itinerary, cancelling and rebooking hotel rooms and, if required, flight tickets if the ACC decides to move the Super Four stage out of Colombo.

"Yes, it can turn out to be a logistical nightmare not only for fans but teams, broadcasters, host board and ACC but then there is no use of going ahead with the schedule with rain threat looming large," a source from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told this daily.

BCCI president Roger Binny and vice president Rajeev Shukla, along with an office-bearer from the Afghanistan Cricket Board, reached Lahore on Monday afternoon. The duo from the Indian cricket board will watch the Group B match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday followed by a Super Four match the next day.

"The meeting is on but as India are playing Nepal in Pallekele, the broadcaster is busy. A lot of things need to fall in place before arriving at a logical conclusion. A video call is also scheduled later in the day with the ACC and other stakeholders, Let's see what comes out. If not today (Monday), a decision is expected by Tuesday," added the PCB source.

As many as five Super Four matches are scheduled to be held in Colombo from September 9 to 15 apart from the final two days later. As was reported, Dambulla seems to be out of question as the visiting West Indies U-19 team is scheduled to play a four-day match at the venue from September 5 to 8. Their next four-day match starts at the same venue on September 12. They reached Sri Lanka last month and have already played three 50-over day matches.

Hambantota can be an option but the distance of hotels and the ground may work against it. "At present, effort is on to make the original schedule work. Anyway, there are still four days left for the first match in Colombo. Both Colombo and Pallekele are still options along with Hambantota. Today the rain has subsided in Colombo which is good news," a Sri Lanka Cricket official told this daily.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Indian team will be travelling to Colombo from Kandy on Tuesday morning. Its schedule then will depend on the decision taken by the ACC on the future of the tournament. What makes the situation tricky is the fact that the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday suspended all board-run domestic tournaments in the country apparently to restructure it. "Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to immediately halt all board-conducted domestic tournaments," SLC stated in a media release. "This includes the ongoing Major Club 3-Day Tournament and also the Invitational Club Tier 'B' 3-Day Tournament."

The suspension of activities could mean the alternate venues might not be ready for the competition especially at such a short notice. Sri Lanka though hosted the Lanka Premier League from July 30 to August 20, wherein 24 matches including 20 league and 4 playoff matches were played among five teams but all games were played either at Colombo or Pallekele.

PALLEKELE: Fans are expected to be the biggest losers even as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) weighs its options LA: before taking a final call on shifting the Super Four stage of the 2023 Asia Cup out of Colombo due to inclement weather. A lot of them reached Sri Lanka to witness their teams in action at the continental tournament. As far as fans from India and Pakistan are concerned, most of them decided to watch at least two matches between the rivals — one each in group and Super Four stage — before taking a call on the final. The first match was abandoned at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium after the first innings due to rain. The second match is scheduled at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on September 10.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This daily spoke to four Pakistan fans from Singapore, who reached Kandy on Saturday to watch the match in Pallekele. When queried, they confirmed their plan to watch the second match as well on September 10 in Colombo before flying back. The rain in Pallekele had already deprived them of an opportunity to enjoy the full match. It can again force them to change their itinerary, cancelling and rebooking hotel rooms and, if required, flight tickets if the ACC decides to move the Super Four stage out of Colombo. "Yes, it can turn out to be a logistical nightmare not only for fans but teams, broadcasters, host board and ACC but then there is no use of going ahead with the schedule with rain threat looming large," a source from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told this daily. BCCI president Roger Binny and vice president Rajeev Shukla, along with an office-bearer from the Afghanistan Cricket Board, reached Lahore on Monday afternoon. The duo from the Indian cricket board will watch the Group B match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday followed by a Super Four match the next day. "The meeting is on but as India are playing Nepal in Pallekele, the broadcaster is busy. A lot of things need to fall in place before arriving at a logical conclusion. A video call is also scheduled later in the day with the ACC and other stakeholders, Let's see what comes out. If not today (Monday), a decision is expected by Tuesday," added the PCB source. As many as five Super Four matches are scheduled to be held in Colombo from September 9 to 15 apart from the final two days later. As was reported, Dambulla seems to be out of question as the visiting West Indies U-19 team is scheduled to play a four-day match at the venue from September 5 to 8. Their next four-day match starts at the same venue on September 12. They reached Sri Lanka last month and have already played three 50-over day matches. Hambantota can be an option but the distance of hotels and the ground may work against it. "At present, effort is on to make the original schedule work. Anyway, there are still four days left for the first match in Colombo. Both Colombo and Pallekele are still options along with Hambantota. Today the rain has subsided in Colombo which is good news," a Sri Lanka Cricket official told this daily. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Indian team will be travelling to Colombo from Kandy on Tuesday morning. Its schedule then will depend on the decision taken by the ACC on the future of the tournament. What makes the situation tricky is the fact that the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday suspended all board-run domestic tournaments in the country apparently to restructure it. "Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to immediately halt all board-conducted domestic tournaments," SLC stated in a media release. "This includes the ongoing Major Club 3-Day Tournament and also the Invitational Club Tier 'B' 3-Day Tournament." The suspension of activities could mean the alternate venues might not be ready for the competition especially at such a short notice. Sri Lanka though hosted the Lanka Premier League from July 30 to August 20, wherein 24 matches including 20 league and 4 playoff matches were played among five teams but all games were played either at Colombo or Pallekele.