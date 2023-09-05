Nepal ride wave of support, but India advance

Express News Service

PALLEKELE: It is difficult to outnumber Indian fans even if their team is playing thousands of miles away from home. There have been instances in the past when the boisterous Indian crowd had surpassed those supporting the local team. It can happen across the globe be it England, Australia or the West Indies.

So expecting them to be outnumbered that too in Sri Lanka was unthinkable. But it happened on Monday with Nepal fans clearly turning up in greater numbers to cheer for their team playing its first-ever international match against India. The cricketers reciprocated well as they posted a fighting total of 230 against the seven-time champions in the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Rain stopped play four times but India chased down the DLS target of 145 in 20.1 overs with 17 balls to spare. Skipper Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 74 with Shubman Gill on 67 n.o.

“We four reached here yesterday (Sunday) from Kathmandu. We know this could be Nepal’s last match in the tournament but we wanted to watch them playing against India,” Ram Lamichane, a Nepal fan, told this daily even as others continued their celebration at the West Grass Embankment. He runs a pharmacy store in Kathmandu. The trip will cost Ram around 1.50 lakh Nepali Rupees. “We don’t have cricket infrastructure in our country but people there are madly in love with the game. They have come here all on their own to support the team,” added Ram.

While the fans seized the momentum off the field, it was inexperienced Nepal batters, who impressed all and sundry with their application on the field. The sloppy fielding by the Indian fielders did not help the team’s cause either. They dropped three catches in the first five overs.

Earlier, the coin flipped in India’s favour once again with skipper Rohit Sharma opting to field to make sure his bowlers get some practice before the Super Four stage. But little did he know that Nepal openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh will take his bowlers to the cleaners adding 65 runs inside 10 overs. Kushal, who was dropped twice, played some attacking shots scoring 38 off 25 with the help of three fours and two sixes. He fell off the second-last ball of the first powerplay to medium-pacer Shardul Thakur but his opening partner Aasif took over from thereon and scored a 97-ball 58 to stabilise the innings.

With batters looking settled against the pacers, the Indian skipper threw the ball to slow left-arm orthodox bowler Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder did the trick as he claimed three wickets (Bhim Sharki 7, captain Rohit Paudel 5 and Kushal Malla 2) between the 16 and 22 overs to send Nepal on the backfoot. Bowling all-rounder Sompal Kami though played a quick knock of 48 off 56 deliveries but lack of support from middle and lower middle order meant Nepal were bowled out for 230 in 48.2 overs.

Apart from Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj also bagged three wickets but proved to be expensive as he gave away 61 runs in 9.2 overs. Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur returned with a wicket each while Kuldeep Yadav remained wicketless. Brief scores: Nepal 230 in 48.2 ovs (Aasif 58; Jadeja 3/40) lost to India 147/0 in 20.1 ovs (DLS).

