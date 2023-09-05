Home Sport Cricket

Rahul Dravid is one of the greatest players but he could never read me: Muttiah Muralitharan

Muralitharan said while several Indian batters including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir read his bowling, current India head coach Dravid did not.

Published: 05th September 2023 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan

Legendary Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rahul Dravid features in Muttiah Muralitharan's list of great batters who could not find a way to read him.

Speaking at an event here on Tuesday, Muralitharan said while several Indian batters including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir read his bowling, current India head coach Dravid did not.

"He (Sachin Tendulkar) read me very well. Not many people can do (that). (Brian) Lara had success but he never hit me also,” Muralitharan said during the trailer launch trailer of his biopic titled ‘800'. “I know a few people, like Rahul Dravid, he is one of the greatest players but he never read me. Sachin and (Virender Sehwag) and (Gautam) Gambhir would read. Even in my team some people read and some did not," he said.

ALSO READ: ODI World Cup 2023 | KL Rahul looking good, gives us the best balance: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar

The legendary Tendulkar, who was present on the occasion, recalled his first meeting with the spin wizard.

"I remember meeting him for the first time in 1992-93, and we have continued to be good friends. He just loved bowling and the whole world knew he had a big turner. You make him bowl on an expressway and he would turn the ball. No matter how the surface is. He had developed the ‘doosra' but spent a lot of time practicing it in the nets. For 18 months he continued practicing the ‘doosra' in the nets before he bowled the first ball in international cricket. The reason for that was he should not lose his original strengths and the qualities that he possessed," Tendulkar said.

Muralitharan returned the compliment.

“"What he (Sachin) has done in cricket, nobody can do. It is a fact. It is impossible for someone to get into First-Class cricket at 15 years, getting a Test hundred at 16-17 years (of age). Another Sachin Tendulkar won't be born in my life (time),”" he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Dravid Muttiah Muralitharan Sachin Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp