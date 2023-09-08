Reserve day for India-Pakistan Super Four stage match

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

COLOMBO: The face-off started months before the tournament actually commenced and it continues unabated even in the middle of the event. The cricket boards from India and Pakistan seem to be unrelenting and in the latest development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has managed to convince its Indian counterpart and other participating nations to have a reserve day for the India-Pakistan Super Four stage match if rain affects the game on September 10.

More importantly, if it rains and the match continues the next day then India will have to play all three days from September 10 to 12 when they take on Sri Lanka. Their last Super Four match is on September 15 against Bangladesh.

"A reserve day has been incorporated for the Super11 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4’s match between Pakistan vs India scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo," said an official statement from the PCB.

"If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended. In such an eventuality, ticket-holders are advised to hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid and will be utilised for the reserve day," added the release.

A PCB insider told this daily that the board managed to convince the Asian Cricket Council as it had raised serious objections in the past over holding matches in Colombo despite the rain forecast.

"The PCB has raised objections with regard to the scheduling of the Asia Cup matches in Colombo despite the rain threat. The forecast is not good and there are chances of rain even during the India-Pakistan Super Four on September 4. This insistence from the PCB forced the Asian Cricket Council to include a reserve day for that September 10 match," the PCB insider keeping track on developments told this daily.

"This reserve day arrangement is only for the India-Pakistan match. All the participating boards have agreed for this making it easy for the ACC to arrive at the conclusion," added the source.

Besides, ticket prices for the India-Pakistan match will be higher than other matches as it happened during the Pallekele leg of the tournament.

"Tickets for Lower Blocks 'C' and 'D' of the RPICS Colombo for the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup will be reduced to LKR 1000 per ticket. The reduction will be applicable for the games to be played on September 9, 12, 14, and 15. However, for the game between Pakistan and India on September 10 and the finals of the tournament, the ticket prices for the respective blocks will remain at the originally set prices," said a release issued by the organisers.

The Super Four stage in Sri Lanka begins with the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh match on Saturday. A total of five matches will be held in the country followed by the final on September 17. The final has a reserve day if rain abandons the play.

