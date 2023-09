Madhya Pradesh batters shine on Day 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Sumit Kushwah’s century (100 batting; 269b, 10x4, 1x6), Madhya Pradesh were comfortably placed at 271 for 3 in 89 overs against Delhi on Day I of the final of the TNCA-TAKE Sports All-India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament played at Sri Ramakrishna Institutions grounds, Coimbatore.

Opting to bat, MP made a good start thanks to a century stand between openers Arkham Aqueel and Sumit. The duo raised 110 runs in 44 overs.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 271/3 in 89 ovs (Arham Aqueel 65, Sumit Kushwah 100 batting, Shubham Sharma 30, Aniket Verma 68; Himanshu Chauhan 1/59, Hrithik Shokeen 1/60, Shivank Vashisht 1/37) vs Delhi.

